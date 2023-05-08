QUINCY — Proposed policy changes will help Quincy Public Schools comply with a new state law tied to grooming of students and child sexual abuse.
Faith’s Law, set to go into effect July 1, requires an employment history review before hiring someone who has direct contact with students.
The review targets issues with sexual misconduct in any employment where the person had contact with children and is “separate and apart from the criminal records review,” QPS Attorney David Penn said. “Anytime someone in the past has worked with children you have to send this request for information.”
With no time frame included in the law, districts in theory could be required to send requests to previous employers from decades in the past.
“It does add another step in the process,” Penn said. “It’s also not just teachers or paras, but anybody with direct contact, even contractors.”
Under the law, districts also must have procedures in place for notifying a student’s parents/guardians when a district employee, contractor or agent is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with the student.
The QPS Policy Committee on Monday reviewed 12 policy revisions provided by the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service with most updating several district policies tied to the new law.
Committee members recommended the changes to the full School Board, which expects to table the changes for 30 days this month then adopt the changes in June.
Also Monday, committee members reviewed and recommended a change in the standing committee structure separate from the PRESS revisions.
With the change, a separate Discipline Committee will fulfill the responsibilities of the Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee and the Behavioral Interventions Committee.
“Previously Discipline was under the District Improvement Committee. I made the decision that we would separate that out,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
