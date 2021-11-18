QUINCY — A plan to modify graduation requirements for the Class of 2022 could help boost the graduation rate in Quincy Public Schools.
“We’re not asking to lower the graduation requirements,” Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke said. “We’re asking to allow seniors this year to waive two elective credits — not any core content or any state requirements.”
The proposal, reviewed Thursday by the District Improvement Team, was recommended to the School Board for approval.
Other school districts across the state, including districts in the Western Big Six, are waiving or lowering graduation requirements to accommodate learning interrupted by COVID-19.
QPS students could seek a waiver, through their counselor, to graduate with four instead of six elective credits.
Steinke said the plan could help seniors who saw their sophomore year cut short due to COVID-19 with summer school nearly nonexistent and a junior year with classes every other day with a lot of credit recovery options available only to last year’s seniors.
“I think we need it this year,” Steinke said. “We did something similar for the Class of 2020 and probably should have last year and didn’t.”
Administrators expect the change to benefit an estimated 50 students who are multiple credits behind in meeting graduation requirements.
Steinke said the plan also provides some “wiggle room” for sophomores and juniors needing to recover credits toward graduation.
“I’d rather have a junior in there to recover Algebra 2 instead of a senior taking art appreciation just to get an elective,” he said. “It’s a better use of resources to free spots up for kids looking at graduating next year.”
Student achievement and growth, including the district’s graduation rate, is one of five “hot rocks” for QPS tied to the Illinois Report Card.
Team members reviewed report card data released in late October covering metrics not relying on assessments — the first of three releases of data planned this school year.
“Student attendance is definitely a hot rock in the district. We are working with some different tiered supports at the building levels now that we have all students back in schools,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
“We’ve brought students back together that were not in school for a while,” she said. “We are seeing some different kinds of behavior come up. Last year we had some schools with no discipline reporting. We know that’s not the case this year.”
Report card data also points to concerns with class sizes and staffing — all areas already top priorities in QPS.
“We don’t wait until the state report cards come out,” Dinkheller said. “We know what’s happening all the time with our own data collection.”
