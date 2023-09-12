QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit sees student discipline as a partnership between the district, parents and staff.
“That’s always been the goal to have that partnership, but with our renewed focus and expectations, it’s incredibly important that we’re partnering with our parents and engaging with them,” Pettit said.
Pettit already has emailed parents last week to stress the importance of maintaining classrooms free from disruptions for student and staff success — especially after posting an increase in student disruptions in the classroom in the 2022-23 year.
“We must protect our learning environment and have the best conditions for teaching and learning. To reach this goal we will continue to hold students accountable for major infractions such as fighting, physical and verbal aggression,” Pettit wrote to QPS families.
“We will focus on decreasing minor classroom disruptions. These disruptions will be met with more serious consequences if behaviors are repeated. Disrespect to teachers, school staff and other students will not be accepted.”
QPS takes a preventive approach to discipline whenever possible — and progressive consequences when misbehavior happens.
At Tuesday’s Discipline Committee, Pettit reviewed the district’s revised classroom management guide, an internal document for teachers outlining options for classroom infractions.
“We’ve just tried to make it a more user-friendly resource” with guidance for teachers on Level 1, or classroom-managed offenses and to “understand what offenses will be Level 2 to 4 and office-managed,” Pettit said.
Committee Chairman and School Board member Sayeed Ali expects the number of referrals to increase this school year with a renewed focus on managing classroom disruptions.
Key will be seeing what happens the rest of the first quarter — and whether the renewed focus is having the intended effect.
Chris Turner, a student support family liaison at Quincy Junior High and a committee member, stressed the importance of early contacts with parents and building relationships with both students and families.
“It’s not the number of referrals. It’s the value of referrals,” Turner said. “Student behavior will change when adult behavior changes.”
But the district also needs support from parents.
“We need you to instill in and expect of your children appropriate behavior at school,” Pettit wrote to families. “We also need you to support the consequences of misbehavior.”
The benefit can be a better environment for all.
“We want to take steps to create a learning environment where all students can engage in learning while feeling safe, welcomed and supported,” Pettit said. “That is the goal we all want for our teachers and for our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.