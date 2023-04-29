QUINCY — Fifty percent of Illinois third graders met, exceeded or approached learning standards in English language arts according to the Illinois Assessment of Readiness.
The percentage dropped 10 points from the 2019 pre-pandemic levels, prompting a renewed focus on literacy in communities and school districts statewide — and in Springfield where the Literacy and Justice for All Act is under consideration by legislators.
The potential for legislative action slowed plans this year by Quincy Public Schools to adopt new K-5 literacy and math curriculum.
The timeframe for getting materials to review contributed to the slowdown, and “with literacy specifically, there’s legislation out there we’re thinking will pass to require ISBE (the Illinois State Board of Education) to put together a literacy plan for the state,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
Separate bills waiting approval in the Illinois House call for the state to develop and adopt a comprehensive literacy plan by Jan. 31, 2024, develop a rubric for districts to evaluate core reading curriculum and require testing in reading foundations for certain licensure with the possibility of adding a dyslexia screener requirement being included in the final legislation.
“We don’t want to ever recommend something for adoption if it wouldn’t match the state and/or we didn’t think we had enough time to give a quality review to a product,” Dinkheller said.
Plans now call for interested K-5 teachers to pilot new materials in the 2023-24 school year, with the District Improvement team in June 2024 making a recommendation to the School Board on what to adopt.
What happens then could be a major change for the district — depending on the final choice.
The district’s current Everyday Math curriculum is considered to “spiral,” or introduce a concept then come back to it multiple times within the grade level and from grade level to grade level to gain mastery. If staff want better usability, for example, or prefer a program that doesn’t spiral as much, “that will be a big change,” QPS Assistant Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Erica Maynard said.
In the meantime, QPS continues to review curriculum options in what’s not a simple, or short, process.
“It’s part of our process to review every five years,” Maynard said. “We’re behind a year because of COVID.”
Dinkheller and Maynard started work in August to gather curriculum materials to review, meet with company representatives and review evaluations.
“I like the process,” District Improvement team member and former School Board member Sheldon Bailey said. “You’re doing a lot of work up front, gathering a lot of data.”
By January, K-5 Curriculum Alignment Teams began reviewing sample materials — six in English Language Arts and seven in math — for each grade level against a state standard-aligned rubric and QPS curriculum maps.
QPS relies on the maps, rather than a specific ELA curriculum for reading and writing, to tell teachers the “what” to teach while giving them autonomy to determine the “how” based on student needs, Maynard said. Teachers also are implementing the Benchmark Workshop program, bought in 2019 specifically for phonics and word study.
As the review process wraps up, Dinkheller and Maynard will study the team’s findings, meet in May with teachers interested in piloting materials and recommend what to pilot at June’s District Improvement meeting.
“We ultimately look for piloting one of each. We also know there’s nothing wrong with piloting a couple,” Dinkheller said. “We may assign teachers to pilot one of them to make sure we have an equal number of people working with the products.”
Maynard said all the ELA samples include reading, writing and phonics instruction – and all meet the definition of structured literacy to include phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension taught in a systemic and explicit way.
Rooney third-grade teacher Stephanie Stephens said she’s excited about piloting a new literacy material – provided teachers get good training ahead of time.
“Right now our district uses a balanced approach,” she said. “If you don’t have training in structured literacy, it will be hard to implement the materials and evaluate if the resource is effective.”
Piloting teachers will provide monthly feedback on the materials and collect summative data to factor into a final recommendation.
“We will support them monthly, checking in with them, meeting with them, asking about implementation issues, putting them in contact with the rep or anything we need to get them everything they need to implement the curriculum provided for them,” Maynard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.