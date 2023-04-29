QPS Curriculum

Quincy Public Schools Assistant Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Erica Maynard looks at one of several K-5 language arts and math curriculum under review for potential adoption. Plans call for interested teachers to pilot new materials in the 2023-24 year.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Fifty percent of Illinois third graders met, exceeded or approached learning standards in English language arts according to the Illinois Assessment of Readiness.

The percentage dropped 10 points from the 2019 pre-pandemic levels, prompting a renewed focus on literacy in communities and school districts statewide — and in Springfield where the Literacy and Justice for All Act is under consideration by legislators.

