Finance

Quincy Public Schools Food Service Director Jean Kinder, center, talks Tuesday with the Finance Committee about a recommendation to boost breakfast and lunch prices. The proposal would boost lunch prices by 10 cents and breakfast by 25 cents.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Lunch prices look to be going up in Quincy Public Schools for the 2023-24 year — and so do breakfast prices for the first time in at least 15 years.

QPS Food Service Director Jean Kinder met Tuesday with the Finance Committee to review meal price recommendations boosting breakfast cost by 25 cents to $1.50 for all grades and lunch by 10 cents to $2.85 for K-5, $3.10 for grades 6-12 and $3.60 for adults.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.