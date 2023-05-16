QUINCY — Lunch prices look to be going up in Quincy Public Schools for the 2023-24 year — and so do breakfast prices for the first time in at least 15 years.
QPS Food Service Director Jean Kinder met Tuesday with the Finance Committee to review meal price recommendations boosting breakfast cost by 25 cents to $1.50 for all grades and lunch by 10 cents to $2.85 for K-5, $3.10 for grades 6-12 and $3.60 for adults.
The School Board will consider the price increase next week at its regular meeting.
The school district didn’t increase lunch prices last year because of a COVID-19 waiver, and meals had been provided free for students during COVID, but “previous to that every year we had to follow a formula so we are increasing lunch prices to more closely mimic what we’re getting for a free lunch so paid students aren’t in essence being funded by free kid reimbursement,” Kinder said. “We’re back to having to look at that formula again.”
Under the paid lunch equity formula, part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, the maximum required price increase per year is 10 cents for student meals.
“We can revisit it again next school year,” Kinder said.
Adult lunch prices need to be a minimum of 50 cents higher than the highest paid lunch meal, prompting an increase in that meal price.
Kinder said QPS hasn’t looked at raising the breakfast price in her 15-plus years with the district.
“The $1.25 we’re charging for paid breakfast is not even covering the cost of the food,” Kinder said. With an increase to $1.50, “it will cover food costs.”
The adult breakfast price will remain at $2.
School lunch programs are designed to break even, not to make money for districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.