QPS maintenance

Quincy Public Schools Director of Maintenance Dane Barnes pauses while checking the progress of a special education bathroom renovation project at Quincy High School. Barnes plans to retire, effective Dec. 31. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — In three decades with Quincy Public Schools, Dane Barnes has followed the same philosophy.

“Put kids first,” Barnes said. “All other things can fall in place after that.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.