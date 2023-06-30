QUINCY — In three decades with Quincy Public Schools, Dane Barnes has followed the same philosophy.
“Put kids first,” Barnes said. “All other things can fall in place after that.”
From his Head Start classroom at the start of his career to now overseeing projects in all buildings as director of maintenance, Barnes kept his focus on doing what’s right for kids.
“You can’t have a bad day when kids come in the building,” he said. “They bring energy with them. It’s time to perform and get the buildings clean.”
But now Barnes says it’s time for a change.
The 55-year-old plans to retire, effective Dec. 31, and will pass on the responsibility to Quincy Junior High School Building Supervisor Ryan Clair, hired last week as the district’s new director of maintenance.
QPS Superintendent Todd Pettit expects a smooth transition as Barnes “transfers” knowledge gained over the years to Clair, who starts July 1 and brings with him years of experience as a district employee in school buildings and with the maintenance department.
“He understands the importance of all facilities looking their best and will bring his vision to ensure that our buildings and grounds continue to shine,” Pettit said.
The two men will work together through first semester. Top priorities to start will be filling open custodial positions and Clair’s position to be ready for the start of the new school year.
“I’m checking off things as my last. I’ve done my last graduation. My last health life safety review will be in September,” Barnes said. “Some things I’m glad I’m not doing again. Some things are bittersweet.”
Back in Quincy after college, Barnes worked in finance before his family’s strong ties to education drew him to QPS. “Jill Janes hired me into the district 30 years ago. I wasn’t sure if this was what I wanted to do,” Barnes said.
He worked as a Head Start teacher for six years, then oversaw the early childhood buildings until transitioning to the district’s maintenance department and then taking on his current job.
Along the way, he’s seen the district through the $89 million building referendum project, oversaw the moves tied to the five new elementary schools, battled the challenges tied to COVID-19 and watched work begin to renovate the former K&L Arena into a central services facility to house the transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.
“I’m happy for the staff, particularly happy for the transportation staff. It made sense to get all the central services under one roof. It’s definitely a benefit for the district and for the students,” Barnes said.
Barnes oversees some 60 staff members and considers them all part of a team working together to support kids.
“I can’t do this job unless the people under me are doing what they’re supposed to be doing. I rely on them,” Barnes said. “The only thing I’m able to do is just come to work, show up every day and try to do a good job. That’s the way this district needs to run. You’ve got to rely on everybody else. We’re all a team.”
All in all, Barnes said he will leave the district in a pretty good spot.
“It’s time to move on,” he said.
It’s the right time for his family, his wife Lisa and their two daughters.
“My kids are grown and on their own. My wife and I are looking to make a change,” Barnes said. “It’s an opportunity to do something different. What we’re looking at is a move to St. Louis.”
