QUINCY — Some 50 Quincy Public Schools K-5 teachers plan to pilot new English language arts and math curriculum in the 2023-24 year.
Staff will pilot Reveal Math and Illustrative Math along with literacy resources Benchmark Workshop and Saavas MyView.
“A range of teachers from every school at every grade level have volunteered. We’ve set up training in August for all of them,” QPS Assistant Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Erica Maynard said. “We’re in a really good place.”
Maynard and QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller provided an update Thursday to the District Improvement Team about the pilot set to begin with the start of classes in August.
All materials for the pilot align with state standards, and whether teachers are piloting new materials or not, “everything on the curriculum map is going to happen,” Maynard said. “It just might not be at the exact same time.”
Piloting teachers will provide monthly feedback on the materials and will collaborate with grade level colleagues to share information learned.
The District Improvement Team plans to make a recommendation in June 2024 to the School Board on what curriculums to adopt moving forward.
Teachers piloted a new kindergarten report card in the 2022-23 school year, using a four-point scale three times a year to measure student understanding in social and emotional development, foundational reading skills, reading, writing and language and math.
“The feedback was all positive,” Maynard said.
Plans call for adopting the updated report card – and for piloting a new report card in the 2023-24 year in first and fourth grade with the same trimester reporting used in the kindergarten card.
Teacher guides for using the new report card, and parent guides for understanding the card, will be developed by the start of the school year.
Also Thursday, team members reviewed school improvement plans developed by administrators and staff for each building. The plans incorporate the district’s overall improvement goals tied to student success, effective instruction, learning environment and partnerships through performance measures and school level tasks.
“School improvement is designed to give the stakeholders involved in the school an opportunity to build a goal. Where are we at now? Where do we want to be … to help students continue to grow and achieve?” Dinkheller said.
The plans, which will be posted on the QPS website, are unique to each school and reviewed quarterly.
“The reality is you can build a school improvement plan in June, but life happens and by September, you might have to make some adjustments,” Dinkheller said. “What the principals do with their teams is review these quarterly and make adjustments not necessarily to the goal but the tasks that might go along with the goal."
