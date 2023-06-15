District Improvement

Iles Principal Brad Funkenbusch, left, makes a point about his building's school improvement plan at Thursday's District Improvement Team meeting. Team members reviewed the plans which set goals to help students continue to grow and achieve.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Some 50 Quincy Public Schools K-5 teachers plan to pilot new English language arts and math curriculum in the 2023-24 year.

Staff will pilot Reveal Math and Illustrative Math along with literacy resources Benchmark Workshop and Saavas MyView.

