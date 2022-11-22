QUINCY — Almost ready to wrap up the first semester, Quincy Public Schools officials expect the district’s suspension rate to mirror pre-pandemic levels.
“If you look where we were pre-pandemic, each year our percentage would go down a bit,” Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
An update on a new state-mandated discipline improvement report, approved Tuesday by the School Board, outlines the district’s approach.
The state monitors suspension and expulsion rates and last year asked districts in the top 20% for three consecutive years for those rates — including QPS for suspensions — to submit an improvement plan and progress report.
“Really what it does is ask you to monitor your discipline data, which we always have, and post it on your website,” Dinkheller said.
“We can work from there to identify areas we can make adjustments to make our systems more efficient,” she said. “It’s a new process we have to do from the state level, but not a new process that we haven’t been doing in Quincy as part of our continuous improvement.”
QPS suspension rates were 17% in 2019-20, 6% in the pandemic year of 20-21 and 15% in 21-22, which “still keeps us in the top 20% of suspension rates in the state,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.
During 2020-21, the pandemic year, QPS remained open, with families having the option for remote learning, while most other districts statewide shifted to all-remote learning. The suspension rate dropped significantly that year, but still was higher than districts not in-person.
“When I look at us coming back last year full in-person we’re still in a better place than we were pre-pandemic with the data,” Dinkheller said.
“We’re definitely moving in the right direction,” Pettit said.
QPS uses multi-tiered systems of support, or frameworks for academic and social/emotional learning interventions to address behavioral needs and invests human resources — social-emotional school administration managers and school support family liaisons — to support students.
District deans and social-emotional SAMs also meet monthly, a new student discipline advisory committee of district administrators and teacher representatives from each school meets quarterly and improvement plans for each school and the district include goals tied to academics, community engagement, instructional practice and discipline.
Dinkheller doesn’t expect the measures to eliminate the need for suspensions.
“Sometimes there are things that happen in schools that might warrant a suspension,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re always keeping schools safe. If there’s a situation that’s unsafe, there may be suspension involved. Nothing’s going to change that, regardless of a report. We’re always going to do what we need to do to keep our schools safe.”
Board member Sayeed Ali stressed the importance of the school environment.
“From my side, I care way less about the stats,” he said. “I care more about what’s actually going on as long as we’re confident we’re moving in the right direction.”
Also Tuesday, board members approved the tentative 2022 levy, for taxes payable in 2023 for the 2023-24 school year, and set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The levy with debt service, as proposed, totals $42.873 million.
The hearing is needed because the tentative levy exceeds 105% of the amount of property taxes extended last year due to rising equalized assessed value for the school district.
Preliminary estimates from the county clerk put the EAV increase at over 5%. QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker calculated the tentative levy using a 7.5% increase to ensure the district collects the maximum amount possible.
The board expects to adopt the levy in December.
