QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will offer a summer lunch program in June and July.
Lunch will be served in-person 11 a.m. to noon at Baldwin Elementary School beginning Monday, June 6 through Friday, July 29.
“It will be a hot meal every day, like a school lunch they would have during the school year,” QPS Food Service Director Jean Kinder said.
Lunch will not be served on June 20, the Juneteenth holiday, and on July 4.
Meals are free for all children ages 1 to 18, and up to age 21 for children with an individualized education program for special education services, with meals available for accompanying adults for $3.
After two years of drive-through summer lunch service at multiple locations due to COVID-19, this year “kind of goes back to what we had done in previous years,” Kinder said.
Summer lunch participation likely will “be a bit smaller because it’s not quite as convenient for families,” Kinder said. “We are sad we are not able to possibly serve as many families as we would like to.”
QPS food service also serves breakfast at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary for K-5 students attending Summer Academy and provides a grab-and-go breakfast and a hot lunch at Quincy High School for 6-12 students in summer school.
With wrapping up this school year, summer lunch and preparing for next year, “it’s a really busy time,” Kinder said.
Next school year also will bring changes in the lunch program.
With federal waivers tied to COVID-19 not renewed, “starting the 22-23 school year, we will have to start pricing for meals again,” Kinder said.
“Those that qualify for free and reduced meals can still fill out the paperwork. We’ll feed their kids at a free or discounted rate,” she said. “Those people that don’t qualify will go back to paying again.”
