QUINCY — Online registration for returning Quincy Public Schools students and families opens Monday for the 2023-24 year.
Families should expect no changes in this year’s registration process, available through the Skyward link on the QPS website, qps.org.
“The process will work the same as it has in the past,” QPS Director of Teaching and Learning Kim Dinkheller said. “If a returning family has no address changes, no phone changes, it’s a very quick process to go through. The information we have in our system is saved for you.”
Families also have the opportunity to pay registration fees and to upload money into a student’s meal account.
Online registration continues through the first day of classes on Aug. 16, but Dinkheller encourages families to register as soon as possible to help the district prepare class lists, confirm class sizes and ready student schedules along with bus transportation.
“The earlier you can register, the better we can be prepared for the opening day of school,” Dinkheller said.
“For anyone not comfortable doing online registration, who needs some help with it or needs access to a computer, each school location has an in-person open house where they will be available to help any returning families.”
Online registration help, by building, will be available:
• Early Childhood and Family Center – noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
• K-5 Elementary Schools – 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
• Quincy Junior High School –7 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
• Quincy High School – 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
• The Academy – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Families new to QPS should contact their child’s school for information about registration and what information will be needed.
“If you’re new to registering or new to QPS, the best thing to do is reach out,” Dinkheller said. “We can get you all the information you need to go through the registration process.”
More information is available by calling the Early Childhood and Family Center at 217-228-7121, Baldwin Elementary at 217-223-0003, Denman Elementary at 217-222-2530, Iles Elementary at 217-222-4059, Lincoln-Douglas Elementary at 217-223-8871, Rooney Elementary at 217-228-7117, Quincy Junior High School at 217-222-3073, Quincy High School at 217-224-3770 and The Academy at 217–228-7175.
