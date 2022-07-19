QUINCY — Online registration for the 2022-23 year in Quincy Public Schools begins Tuesday.
Returning students can register by clicking “student/family access” at qps.org.
“The process should be fairly similar to what it’s been each year,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said. “It takes you step by step through items we need to register a child for school.”
Families can update contact information online, pay registration and lunch fees and sign up for email alerts.
“We look for parents to update phone numbers,” Dinkheller said. “That’s the best way for us to be able to get in touch with families.”
The registration process involves completing several sets of information per student.
“If you don’t have time to finish it, or if you’re not sure about something, you can pause. It will save your progress, and you can move forward,” Dinkheller said.
In-person support for anyone needing help with online registration will be available at each school:
• Early Childhood and Family Center — noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4
• K-5 Elementary Schools — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
• Quincy Junior High School — 7 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
• Quincy High School — 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
• The Academy — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Students/parents can walk schedules at QJHS 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 12.
At QHS, students are welcome to walk the building to find their classes starting Aug. 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. A new student/parent meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Online registration continues through Tuesday, Aug. 16 — the day before classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The first day of school at QHS is for incoming ninth-graders and students new to the school, with returning students attending beginning Thursday, Aug. 18.
“To get a true sense of enrollment in our buildings and balance our classes, making sure we have schedules for students on day one, we need to have that registration complete,” Dinkheller said.
Students new to QPS should contact the school they will be attending for more registration information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.