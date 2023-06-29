QUINCY — New report cards aligned to state standards will be piloted in the 2023-24 year in first and fourth grades in Quincy Public Schools.
Student proficiency will be rated based on a 1,2,3,4 scale — a change at fourth grade which had used letter grades — and progress toward grade-level goals for all K-5 students will be reported three, instead of four, times during the school year.
“Everybody will be on the same trimester schedule this year,” QPS Assistant Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Erica Maynard said.
The changes follow a successful updated kindergarten report card, piloted last school year and adopted last week by the School Board for this year.
“The feedback was all positive,” Maynard said. “Parents were fine with trimesters. Teachers loved trimesters for less assessment and more instruction time.”
Plans call for adopting the new first and fourth grade report cards for the 24-25 year and piloting new cards that same year for third and fifth grades for adoption in the 25-26 year.
Teachers asked to update QPS elementary report cards in place for years, with the kindergarten card used for at least 24 years, which had not been aligned to state standards. First and fourth grade teachers worked through the 22-23 year to develop the new card to pilot, and they will provide ongoing feedback about the new card this school year.
“The standards build upon each other every year,” Maynard said. “This allows parents to know if their child is mastering these skills along the way. It will be more consistent across K-5 buildings.”
QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said the cards will use a similar template to measure grade-appropriate skills.
“As parents go through each grade level in K-5, they’re going to see that similar style of reporting,” Dinkheller said. “That’s not something we’ve had available for our parents.”
The trimester reporting schedule aligns with the school district’s Measures of Academic Progress, or MAP, testing done in the fall, winter and spring and the Kindergarten Individual Development Survey, or KIDS, assessment done in the fall.
The first trimester, essentially the same as the current first quarter, will end just ahead of parent-teacher conferences in October, with the longer second trimester ending ahead of February conferences and the end of third trimester tied to the end of the school year.
“The first time the parents get this report card this year, and even last year, is parent-teacher conferences,” Dinkheller said. “It’s so much easier than one that goes home in a backpack with another parent guide to read.”
A parent guide has been developed for first and fourth grade along with a teacher guide including a proficiency rating document tied to the new cards to provide consistency.
“It’s very black and white to know to put a 4, 3, 2, or 1,” Maynard said.
Skills that have not been taught will not be assessed.
“We’re deciding as a grade level what is left blank. We’re looking at our curriculum maps, what is being taught and what will be assessed,” Maynard said. “Every report card will have the same blank spaces.”
