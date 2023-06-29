Report Cards

Quincy Public Schools adopted this new kindergarten report card, piloted in the 2022-23 school year, and will pilot new cards this school year in first and fourth grades. Student progress will be reported three, instead of four, times during the year. 

 H-W File Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — New report cards aligned to state standards will be piloted in the 2023-24 year in first and fourth grades in Quincy Public Schools.

Student proficiency will be rated based on a 1,2,3,4 scale — a change at fourth grade which had used letter grades — and progress toward grade-level goals for all K-5 students will be reported three, instead of four, times during the school year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.