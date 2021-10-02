QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will use a committee to search for its next superintendent.
School Board President Sayeed Ali and Vice President Shelley Arns will chair the committee charged with finding the successor to Roy Webb, who plans to retire at the end of the school year.
The committee, which will include community members and QPS staff, should be “ready to go” this week, Ali said. “We plan on moving along pretty quickly.”
The district will follow its typical hiring process in the search, with candidate resumes flowing to the committee through the human resources department.
Ali expects some candidates might be familiar faces.
“We do have employees that are qualified and hold that license that you need to e a superintendent,” he said. “I would not be surprised if we have some of our own in the mix.”
Plans call for hiring the new superintendent early enough to allow Webb and that person some time together to ease the transition.
But Ali acknowledged that potential candidates all have a heavy workload as school districts face challenges tied to the pandemic.
“Getting a chance to interview might a little trickier than it has been in the past (depending) on heir workload right now,” Ali said. “We have Roy until the end of the year. We’d love to be able to transition and let the community know, let our staff know what that’s going to look like heading into next year.”
Webb does not plan to be involved in the hiring process.
“I’m always available for questions or advice,” he said. “I’ll certainly be available for whatever they want.”
The school district used a committee, instead of hiring an executive search firm as it had in the past, to hire Webb six years ago.
“That’s how we found Roy, so we’ll take that same approach,” Ali said. “It was important to us to find someone who really wanted to be part of the community, wanted to be in Quincy. That’s what happened last time, and it worked out pretty well.”
Eight people served on the last search committee, and Ali expects this new committee to be similar in size. “It won’t be large like an advisory committee,” he said.