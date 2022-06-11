QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Personnel Director Lisa Otten hopes answering some questions about competency based education could lead to hiring more teachers.
A competency based education presentation, slated for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Quincy High School library, targets anyone interested in obtaining a teaching license.
Representatives from QPS and Quincy University will be on hand to explain the process and answer questions.
A competency based education waiver through the Illinois State Board of Education allows QPS “to hire teaching candidates and place them in classrooms prior to them having their certification completed,” Otten said. “They’ll be working full-time and going to school to complete their degree.”
Qualified candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any field and a substitute teacher license.
QPS already has hired approximately 30 teachers “who come from completing different careers” with the waiver, Otten said, with around 10 already successfully completing their certification.
“Every time we have had these presentations, we’ve had a lot of luck with hiring candidates interested in starting a teaching career,” Otten said.
Special education remains an ongoing hiring need.
“If there are people who are interested and have a passion for working with students with special needs, we can get people certified in special ed and put them in positions where they can really make a difference in kids’ lives,” Otten said.
More information is available by calling Otten at 217-228-7158, ext. 2225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.