QPS plans enhanced security measures at elementary schools

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools plans enhanced security measures, including backpack searches, at its elementary buildings.
The first step involves age-appropriate discussions this week with students about the searches and screenings and answering their questions.
“We understand this may seem scary to your elementary children, which is why we will take time to educate them in the process just as we would for any school procedure or safety drill,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said in a statement to parents. “The screenings will be similar to what our junior and senior high students are accustomed to.”
Baldwin parent Brian Stitt said his two daughters will be fine with additional security measures and likely will see backpack checks as a new habit at school.
“Kids are pretty resilient to things like this,” Stitt said.
“I think they will be OK, but what concerns me is how OK I know they’re going to be, how quickly they will adapt to it,” he said. “It’s just the swiftness that we can change our basic realities, how quickly we go from not dealing with those sorts of dangers and violence, then turn a switch and it’s our everyday life.”
The additional security measures follow a Friday incident when a Baldwin Elementary School student had an unloaded airsoft gun on the school bus. The student, who faces disciplinary action, did not make any threats and QPS did not believe anyone was in danger.
After learning about the gun from other students, district administrators contacted police, and the student, who faces disciplinary action, was removed from the bus.
Stitt said “because of the situation we’ve put ourselves in as a society” the school district had little choice in how it responded to the situation.
“This is a kid, an actual child, fifth grade or younger, and you’re talking about involving police, security situations. That feels very detrimental to me, yet at the same time, there’s nothing else they can do. They have to have a zero tolerance policy. They have to go through all these steps,” he said. “It makes me sad, but I totally understand it.”
Another Baldwin parent of two said the incident should be a wake-up call to parents.
“It’s a good moment for Quincy to review their safety with weapons – where guns are kept, are they secured and talk to kids about what to do if they find one,” the parent said.
“Chances are better than not that a kid who’s 5, 6 or 7 isn’t coming into school with malicious intent but curiosity they don’t know what to do with. It only takes one accidental pickup and something tragic happens. I don’t want it to be my kids or anybody else’s kids.”
As at the junior high and high school, random checks are planned of student backpacks and those students will be scanned.
“We should be looking at backpacks, at the latest technology, at resources for kids to learn about gun safety and have mental health resources as needed,” the Baldwin parent said.
In the statement, Pettit said the district’s response may seem overwhelming or extreme to some.
“But in the world that we reside in, no community is immune to senseless acts of violence, and we believe this is a necessary step for the safety of our school families,” Pettit said.
An email to parents sent to parents, along with a paper copy being sent home Monday with students, offers “discussion starters” for conversations at home.
Stitt said he’s already talked with his daughters “less from a gun violence aspect and more from you have to be careful with what you bring to school.”
School principals also will provide more specific school information this week to parents.