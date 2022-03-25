QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb hopes the district turned a corner this week in the ongoing struggle with COVID-19.
Webb posted the last update on the district’s COVID situation this week, reporting zero employees and zero students with active positive cases.
“We’re hopeful that this is the end of the COVID era for education and we can get back to not dealing with medical issues and posting health-related responses,” Webb said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Webb lauded the hard work, dedication, patience and care for children shown over what’s been a “bumpy” two years.
“I know our staff, parents, students and community have dealt with a lot over these two years,” Webb said. “We are very hopeful that we can finish this school year and start next year in a much better place.”
Just over two years ago, QPS and other school districts across the state shut down in the initial stages of COVID-19. Classes resumed in the 2020-21 year with districts across the state offering a mix of remote and in-person education.
During the 20-21 year, QPS was the only district in its conference and among the Large Unit District Association, or LUDA, districts that kept all schools open for students, Webb notes, and even this school year as some districts had shutdowns, QPS stayed open.
“We’ll continue to move back to what a normal school year looks like, but we’re not going to go back to what life was two years ago,” Webb said.
“We learned some things over the two years that will help us out. We’re seeing some of that with the online academy at the high school, the six lunch periods at the high school, some things we do for social-emotional wellness of our children. We’ll look at lessons learned, some good things we will be able to sustain.”
