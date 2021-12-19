QUINCY — The latest five-year projections for Quincy Public Schools underscore what officials have been saying about the financial picture.
Things look good now, but that doesn’t take away the district’s long-term need to look at a tax increase or spending cuts.
“We either have to have a revenue plus or an expenditure minus or we’re not going to get to where we need to be,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “One of those two things will have to occur over the next three or four years, but the good thing is it gives us time to think those things through.”
Under the projections, the district’s three main operating funds maintain positive balances through fiscal year 2026-27 but slip into deficit spending earlier — fiscal year 22-23 for the operations and maintenance and transportation funds and fiscal year 24-25 for the education fund.
Add in salaries and benefits, and the three funds combined are deficit spending by the 24-25 year and posting a deficit year-end balance in 26-27 — assuming the equalized assessed valuation increases at 3% each year, state evidence-based funding remains flat for 2022-23 and increases 2% each year after, salaries increase 3% each year plus the $40,000 minimum teacher salary and $15 minimum wage and staffing remains at fiscal year 2022 levels.
“Certainly we can’t continue on the path we’re going without additional resources or making some sort of cuts,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said. “With the minimum wage and teacher minimum salary coming up shortly affecting us, expenditures start exceeding our revenues pretty quickly.”
Webb’s quick to point out that things certainly can change. Things improved, for example, with federal funding tied to COVID-19 available to spend through 2024.
“Maybe there’s a strong educational push and they make these federal dollars more permanent,” Webb said. “Then we would be in a very good situation, and we wouldn’t be looking at cuts.”
In the meantime, though, the federal dollars only prolong the ongoing conversation that led QPS to seek a tax increase in March 2020.
That 53-cent referendum was expected to generate $5.3 million in additional revenue each year to counter projected budget deficits and state mandates coupled with meeting needs for additional technology and personnel. But voters defeated it just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the region, closing schools and businesses and disrupting lives and the economy.
Prior to federal funds tied to COVID-19 coming to the district, “we were looking at cuts, significant cuts. What it means is the federal stimulus money has bought us four or five years,” Whicker said. “One would think with getting all this federal stimulus money that our finances would be in great shape, and they are currently, but it starts to trail off pretty quickly.”
Whicker said the projections are important as QPS looks toward the future.
“We do these every year,” Whicker said. “They always tend to look somewhat like this, but we always try to be forward-looking and proactive in making decisions that don’t make us end up in that position.”
The projections also become a factor as the School Board and the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel work toward a new contract.
“We have laws in place for the minimum teacher salary, the $15 minimum wage, plus the competitive atmosphere for both professional staff and our support staff,” Webb said. “We’re going to have to do some things with salary. I think the board understands that.”
But having credible projections as a reference point helps with the decision-making.
“That gives the board a real good understanding of where they’re at so they can make decisions,” Webb said. “And they’re not making decisions blindly. They’ve got these projections to help them out. That’s going to be very important.”
