QUINCY — A new three-year contract between Quincy Public Schools and its largest union could help keep the district competitive in hiring and retaining staff.
“The focus of the contract was to create competitive strategic salary moves to increase pay for all, but especially for those difficult to fill positions,” according to a joint statement released Thursday by the School Board and the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel.
“We spent a lot of time focusing on things that are really important and would make the culture and climate of the buildings overall better and the overall district better,” said Brandi Many, president of the QF teacher subgroup. “This is where we need to be for recruitment and retainment.”
All subgroups covered under the agreement get a 4% raise each year, with some subgroups getting a dollar-based increase during the first year to meet the state’s $15 minimum wage requirement as well as make pay more competitive for the jobs.
Bus drivers will get a $5 increase for the 2022-23 school year. Food services and special education paraprofessionals will get a $3 increase, and security will get a $2 increase.
Starting salary for the district’s certified, or teaching, staff starts at $38,500 in the 2022-23 year, then rises to $40,000 in 2023-24 and $41,200 in 2024-25.
“It’s not just the salary, what you’re getting paid. It’s how you feel appreciated and valued in your position,” said School Board Vice President Shelley Arns, who represented the district in contract talks along with Board President Sayeed Ali. “It’s important we convey that as much as possible too. We recognize the outstanding job they do every day.”
Over the three years, the new contract is expected to cost the school district $20 million — $14.7 million in salary and $5.3 million in health insurance benefits, assuming a 10% increase in health insurance premiums each year — for staff covered by the QF contract.
Other provisions of the contract add educators’ voice in decision making on insurance and establish a Student Discipline Committee.
Many said both were key issues for QF membership.
With student behavior a concern as QPS returned to a more normal school year after two years of dealing with COVID-19, “we said maybe we need to work more with the district on what we’re doing with discipline and how to go about that,” Many said.
“We want teachers to focus on what they need to do to educate our students and minimize behavior that distracts,” Arns said.
Plans call for re-establishing the committee, which was incorporated into a streamlined Student Improvement Team in 2020.
Board members will meet in June with incoming Superintendent Todd Pettit to discuss district committee structure. “Once we meet, we’ll have a better handle on what that looks like,” Arns said.
The contract also calls for more involvement by QF in insurance discussions.
“Instead, to try to make it easier, we’ll have a rep from Egyptian Trust come to Quincy and meet with the union to get questions answered, better understand insurance and the reason for increases,” Arns said.
“Our QF membership can help the district save money in terms of insurance cost, shine a better light for us on specifics related to the needs of our members.”
