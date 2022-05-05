QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools and its largest union have reached a tentative agreement on a new multi-year contract.
Negotiators for the School Board and the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel signed the agreement at a Wednesday night bargaining session.
“We looked at things our members asked us to look at. We addressed all those issues. We are excited to present that to our members,” said Brandi Many, president of QF’s teacher subgroup.
The union plans an informational meeting Tuesday with members, Many said, and online voting to ratify the contract will remain open until midnight Thursday, May 12.
Many will share the results with Superintendent Roy Webb and the board’s negotiators, President Sayeed Ali and Vice President Shelley Arns, on Friday, May 13. Ali and Arns will present the contract to board members for a vote at the Wednesday, May 18 meeting.
The current one-year agreement expires June 30.
Arns said reaching the tentative agreement is “good news” for the school district and its staff — especially before classes end.
“To have it wrapped up before the school year ends is another thing off the plate for employees and something to look forward to for the coming years,” Arns said.
“The School Board was very upfront about our position, our finances. We appreciate that the membership takes that into account and understands that we want to show our best faith and our best effort in making them our offer.”
Both sides characterized the talks, which began in December, as a smooth process.
“It was a collaborative process where we discussed issues and then came to a conclusion, a viable solution, together,” Many said. “The reason we were able to move quickly is we have built this positive collaborative relationship not only with the board but the board office. We have common goals.”
At the School Board’s April meeting, Webb said negotiations were going well and hoped to wrap up in May.
“We were really encouraged at the end of our last meeting in April. We knew we were real close,” Arns said.
But there have been challenges to overcome from rising costs to meeting state mandates for minimum teacher salary and minimum wage.
“We want to be as competitive as we can be but at the same time be fiscally responsible for our community,” Arns said.
QF, with a membership total around 650, represents teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees, transportation employees, secretaries and security. Presidents of each subgroup were involved in the negotiations.
QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker, Personnel Director Lisa Otten and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller also were involved in the talks along with QPS directors working with each union subgroup.
Arns thanked everyone involved in the negotiations for their time.
“It is a lot of time in the late afternoon and evenings when they should be home with families,” she said. “I appreciate the time they put in toward getting a contract that is good for all.”
