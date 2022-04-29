QUINCY — Contract talks could wrap up in May between the Quincy School Board and the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel.
“We’re hoping before the next board meeting,” on May 18, Superintendent Roy Webb said.
Talks began in December on a new contract. The current one-year agreement expires June 30.
“Negotiations have gone very well. Great discussions. Good problem-solving,” Webb said.
School Board President Sayeed Ali and Vice President Shelley Arns represent the board in the talks. Presidents of each subgroup in the QF — which represents teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees, transportation employees, secretaries and security — represent union members.
Webb, Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker, Personnel Director Lisa Otten and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller also are involved in the talks along with Quincy Public Schools directors working with each union subgroup.
The talks unfolded as QPS, like other employers, faces challenges of recruiting and retaining employees, but at a time when mutual respect is at a high point after the district and the union worked closely together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both sides also are discussing salary and benefits at a time when the district is doing “extremely well” with finances, Webb said.
“A lot of that has to do with the board’s fiscal responsibility,” he said. “Some cuts made four or five years ago really left the district in a good financial place for the near term anyway.”
Federal funds tied to the pandemic also are boosting the district’s bottom line, with the district recently submitting a grant request under the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funding.
The federation represents some 90% of QPS employees, with others represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Service Employees International Union.
Talks have yet to begin with the other two unions.
School Board members Carol Nichols and Rachael Petty “will have the lead on that as we roll into those two sessions,” Webb said.
The IBEW represents district maintenance employees, and the SEIU represents a few cooks and bus drivers, mostly at the Early Childhood and Family Center, and custodians from ECFC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.