QUINCY — Three veteran educators in Quincy Public Schools expect to take on new leadership roles for the 2022-23 year.
The School Board this month will take action on recommendations to approve Debbie Johnson as K-12 music director, Marcey Wells as director of the Academy and Jason Fink as Rooney Elementary School principal.
Combined, the three have more than six decades of experience in QPS.
Superintendent Roy Webb said it speaks well of QPS that the three key positions could be filled from within.
“Our leadership within district is very strong,” Webb said. “They’re great examples for future leaders and leaders coming up.”
Johnson teaches junior high and high school band and will take on the role held by Todd Pettit. Wells, the assistant director of the Academy, will take over for Lori Miles, who is retiring, and Fink, the academic school administration manager at Rooney, will follow Melanie Schrand, who also is retiring.
The hirings meet a goal to have the positions filled by the April board meeting and to finalize the leadership team for Pettit, who takes over from Webb effective July 1.
Music department, Academy and Rooney staff members participated in the first round of the hiring process by serving on selection committees to interview qualified candidates and recommend finalists for the job.
QPS had eight applicants for the Rooney job, four for the Academy and one for the music director.
“We have several that applied for these positions that didn’t make it this time that are very strong candidates, very strong leaders. Hopefully they get their opportunity in Quincy, but they will be good leaders wherever they go,” Webb said.
The second round of the hiring process involved a full interview of the finalists by Webb and Pettit, then a recommendation to the board.
Webb stressed that the recommendations aren’t final until the board votes. “The board does the hiring, especially on leadership positions,” he said.
But the recommended candidates stand out for what they’ve done in the district — and what they will continue to do.
“All three care a lot about kids, care a lot about their staff,” Webb said. “The expectation, and it’s their expectation as well, is they’re there for their kids, their staff and will continue to do great things for QPS. They’re going to work extremely hard and are going to want to do all the right things for their teams.”
Webb said the district will need to hire people to fill the positions currently held by Fink, Johnson and Wells along with a SAM position at Denman Elementary as Wayne Krus shifts back to the classroom.
“We’re in a great place from Dr. Pettit all the way through the leadership team, even some of our informal teacher leaders and staff leaders,” Webb said. “It’s a strong leadership team.”
