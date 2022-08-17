QUINCY — Guidance posted on the Quincy Public Schools website reminds families of the “24 hour and next day” rule for handling student illnesses.
Sick day guidelines urge:
• Keeping a child home until fever has been gone, without the aid of fever-reducing medication, for 24 hours and if sent home with a fever, to stay home the next school day.
• Staying home for 24 hours after the last time the student vomited or had diarrhea and is eating a normal diet. If sent home for this, stay home the next school day.
• Keeping a child at home at least 24 hours after the first dose of antibiotic.
The guidelines, found under nursing department at qps.org, apply to all illnesses — with nothing specifically tied to COVID-19.
“Basically in terms of COVID, we’re not mandating anything. There are recommendations, but we’re really following what we typically do with that flu and cold protocol that has always been in place,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said after Wednesday night’s School Board meeting
Federal and state guidance loosened COVID guidance for schools with masking recommended, not mandated, exposed individuals no longer required to quarantine and no screening testing of students required or recommended.
Quincy pediatrician Dr. Todd Porter, speaking to the board, said recommendations for continued isolation tied to COVID contribute to chronic absenteeism and learning loss and noted QPS and the Adams County Health Department don’t recommend or require isolation for influenza, rhinovirus or RSV which hospitalize many more children.
“My hope is to partner with you and support you in restoring normalcy for our children in this school year,” Porter said.
Pettit sees the district as already close to normal in terms of COVID restrictions.
“It’s such a different atmosphere when you don’t have kids in masks, adults in masks,” Pettit said.
Also Wednesday, Pettit reported on construction projects in the district.
Work on the new board office roof is “going fine,” but delays in getting materials have pushed project completion to mid-September.
The final phase of renovation work at Quincy Junior High School wrapped up over the summer, and work on the stage curtain and rigging at Quincy High School is on schedule to be done prior to the fall musical.
At the new transportation building, the former K&L Arena, “we’re finishing this week with department leaders meeting with the architect to determine a needs assessment,” Pettit said. “Moving forward, the architect will be able to better prepare options for us.”
In other action, the board:
• Approved a tentative 2022-23 district budget and set a public hearing for Sept. 21.
The $92.2 million budget is balanced and calls for the district to end the fiscal year with healthy surpluses in all funds.
The board expects to approve the final budget in September.
• Approved the 2022-23 Special Education Association, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center and West Central Region budgets.
• Renewed a school resource officer memorandum of understanding with the Quincy Police Department for the 2022-23 year. Under the agreement, the district will continue to pay 55% of the cost of the three officers, or approximately $200,000 per year. The city covers the rest of the cost.
• Tabled seven policy updates recommended by the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service. Most of the updates, which will mean little change in QPS practice, came from a five-year review by the service and changes in state law.
The board expects to vote on the policy updates in September.
• Agreed to add Rick Ehrhart as a member of the Building Committee and named board member Sayeed Ali to the Finance Committee, taking over for board member Richard McNay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.