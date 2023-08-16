QUINCY — Third-grader Enzo Fernandez stood in just the right spot for what’s become his first day of school tradition.
He posed by the sculpture in front of Baldwin Elementary School while his mom snapped a photo.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Third-grader Enzo Fernandez stood in just the right spot for what’s become his first day of school tradition.
He posed by the sculpture in front of Baldwin Elementary School while his mom snapped a photo.
“We have a picture every year from kindergarten up. It’s fun to see him grow in front of the plane, see how he’s changed over the years,” Enzo’s mom Pichi Fernandez said.
Plenty of photos, smiles and even a few tears all were part of Wednesday, the first day of classes in Quincy Public Schools.
“I’m excited. I’m a little emotional, but I know it will be good for her,” said Trista Malone, mom to kindergartner Presley Parn.
Malone also took a photo by the sculpture of Presley, who said she’s excited and ready for school to start.
“I got a new backpack,” she said.
Music, balloon archways and a Blue Devil Blue “runway” greeted new and returning students at Baldwin while teachers and staff lined the hallways and classroom doors to offer hugs, high fives and help whenever needed.
Just one day in, Baldwin School Administration Manager Tammy Stegeman already knows one thing about this school year.
“It’s going to be great,” Stegeman said.
Superintendent Todd Pettit said the day went well as some 6,700 students from transitional kindergarten to high school returned to class.
“Students were happy. Teachers were excited to welcome them back. All reports are we went smoothly Day One across the district,” Pettit said. “Having a day that is as seamless as (Wednesday) sets a great tone for the rest of the year. It makes our educators, students and everybody feel confident that we’re back in a routine and ready to go.”
Schools welcomed students with bubbles, mascots and chalk designs on the sidewalk.
Wednesday saw only freshmen and new students at QHS for an orientation day full of information and activities, with all high school students in class on Thursday, and the Early Childhood and Family Center along with Head Start begin Monday.
“Just getting kids back into a routine is much easier when they’re ready to be back into a routine. What I was witnessing and hearing from our leaders and educators was that students were ready,” Pettit said. “On Day One being able to set the tone with procedures that are running effectively really sets your tone for the rest of the year to have a positive year.”
Back at Baldwin, third-grader Brynlee Hoffman looks forward to making new friends.
“I’m super excited,” Brynlee’s grandpa Brett Scharnhorst said while walking into the school. “I love watching her grow and learn and advance in grades.”
Kindergartner Jude Rost wasn’t sure what to expect this school year, while mom Kelsey Rost hopes to see him make new friends and have fun.
But Jude was confident about one thing to start the year.
“I know how to read ‘Jude,’” he said. “It’s my name.”
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.