QPS First Day

Baldwin social worker Denise Poland takes a photo Wednesday morning of students heading into the building for the first day of classes. Quincy Public Schools buildings welcomed students with music, balloons, smiles and hugs.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Third-grader Enzo Fernandez stood in just the right spot for what’s become his first day of school tradition.

He posed by the sculpture in front of Baldwin Elementary School while his mom snapped a photo.

