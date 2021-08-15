QUINCY — With summer vacation winding down for students, Chris Gaebel’s upping her back-to-school message.
“We’ve been talking to our families all summer long about preparing, to be sure they’re getting up, getting into routines, making sure they have a plan,” said Gaebel, a community health worker who helps connect Quincy Public Schools families with resources and keep kids in school.
After a year of in-person and remote learning, or a combination of the two, QPS students head back to school Wednesday to start the 2021-22 year.
“I want them to come with a positive attitude that this could be their best school year of their educational career so far,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
“Teachers are excited. The facilities are ready to go. We’re excited about the start of the school year,” Webb said. “There will be a lot more normalcy than what we had last year.”
More normalcy will be “a bit of a shift” for students and staff at Quincy High School, where Principal Jody Steinke expects enrollment to reach 2,050, the largest in his 28 years at the school.
With last year’s A Day/B Day schedule and remote learning, “we were used to classes of 10 to 12 kids,” Steinke said. “It will take some adjustment. They’ll be in classes of 25, 28, as many as 30 kids.”
At Quincy Junior High School, students will be on the move in “as normal of a year as possible,” Assistant Principal Brenda Fleer said.
“They are going to be moving classroom to classroom this year rather than teacher moving class to class,” she said. “Kids are going to be walking the hallways, going class to class, getting a little more social time.”
Students will interact with more young people in their grade instead of just the students in their advisory classes and using lockers.
“We are trying to get back to as normal as possible,” Fleer said. “Only the eighth-graders know what that is. The seventh-graders were here last year, and the sixth-graders are coming from the elementary schools. Only the eighth-graders remember what it was like.”
The K-5 elementary schools and the Early Childhood and Family Center should notice few changes, beyond having all students back in the classrooms.
“This year a lot of people are craving that normalcy. Others are still skeptical,” Gaebel said. “COVID has people feeling a lot of different things.”
One thing that won’t change is the emphasis on social distancing in all buildings as a COVID-19 precaution.
“We’ve gone through a year with precautions and mitigations in place for COVID. We’re a little bit more well-equipped.” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said. “We’ll do what we can to keep kids safe and healthy, but also going back to increased socialization for kids. We know that’s important for growth in kids.”
QJHS students will notice changes in the building as renovations continued.
Work done on the third and fourth floors extended into the second floor, Fleer said, with new carpet in some rooms, new lighting, fresh paint and drop ceilings and new shades in all classrooms.
Other summer projects, including work on the QHS stage and a new roof at the central office, were pushed back to school breaks or next summer — and reconstruction work continues at the central office parking lot.
“Our parking lot is a few weeks away from being ready to go,” Webb said, so at the junior high,. “if you’re dropping off kids, use Maine Street. Our buses will be using Jersey and 14th.”