QUINCY — The latest revisions from the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service will mean no changes in Quincy Public Schools procedure.
Superintendent Todd Pettit reviewed eight policy updates Wednesday with the Policy Committee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — The latest revisions from the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service will mean no changes in Quincy Public Schools procedure.
Superintendent Todd Pettit reviewed eight policy updates Wednesday with the Policy Committee.
Most involved minor word or grammar changes or updates to the legal references as part of a regular PRESS review of policies.
“They review them every five years. There’s some tweaks on statue references, just to make sure it’s still good,” QPS Attorney David Penn said.
Subjects covered in the policies include procurement of architecture and engineering services, educational philosophy, student athlete concussions and head injuries and student discipline.
Committee members approved the changes which will be presented to the full School Board in July, tabled for 30 days and adopted in August.
The committee, which meets on an as-needed basis, added Jerry Douglas as a new member.
Committee Chairman Jim Whitfield, a School Board member, said the group likely will meet at noon, instead of late afternoon, when needed.
“An update will come out, and we’ll try to get it coordinated to meet a week or 10 days before the School Board meeting,” Whitfield said.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.