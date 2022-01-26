QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said the district’s COVID-19 numbers tied to the Omicron variant follow the community and the state trends.
“We are seeing a plateau, a decrease the last few days, which is promising,” Webb said at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting.
As of Monday, QPS was tracking 75 active cases in 12 employees and 63 students, down from the previous week’s 124 cases in 19 employees and 105 students.
“You saw some significant high numbers which impacted staff, impacted students both,” Webb said. “We had some days where we struggled to fill all positions. It was a challenge.”
Webb credited staff members for their work including the personnel department and substitutes, building principals who reconfigured teams on a daily basis and the “miracle workers” in the transportation department doubling up routes at the end of each day to get students home from school.
Board member Carol Nichols added her praise for district staff.
“I hope as board members we show appreciation to our social workers, SAMs (school administration managers) and principals who get involved in many interpersonal relationships in supporting families and staff,” Nichols said. “It’s hard on them.”
In other action, the Quincy School Board:
• Accepted a $550,760.31 bid from Kohl Wholesale for food and nonfood items for the rest of the 2021-22 school year. The bid, the only one received by the district, increased 14.97% compared to spring 2021.
• Approved a $481,540.57 bid from Central States to lease 22 new buses – nine 71-passenger, 11 48-passenger with air conditioning, one 33-passenger plus two wheelchairs with air conditioning and 1 71-passenger with air conditioning. Delivery is expected in six to eight months.
• Adopted a plan to work with Enterprise Fleet Management on a 60-month lease for two new security vehicles. The plan calls for selling two leased security vehicles, along with one the district owns, and leasing two new Ford Escapes. The cost will be set when the lease is finalized, with delivery of the vehicles expected in 28 to 30 weeks.
• Switched the meeting days of the Finance and Building Committees. With the change, Finance will meet monthly on Tuesday of the board meeting week and Building will meet quarterly on the Monday of that week. Both meetings begin at noon.
• Agreed to add Will Duryea to the Finance Committee and Damion Dodd and Jason Allen to the Building Committee.
