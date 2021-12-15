QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools will start the 2022-23 year with two teacher institute days.
The calendar, adopted Wednesday night by the School Board, calls for teacher institute days on Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16, with the first day of student attendance on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The last day of classes for students, with no snow days, will be Tuesday, May 30, with an institute day on Wednesday, May 31.
The initial calendar proposal called for one teacher institute day to start the year, but the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel pushed for two days.
“It really helps teachers and our staff to have two days without students in the building for them to get ready,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
With four institute days available for the year, using two in August “is going to limit Quincy Conference to one day” in October, Webb said, but “we have to worry about what our teachers’ needs are first.”
Other highlights of the calendar include:
• A half day of classes on Thursday, Oct. 27 and a full day off on Friday, Oct. 28 for parent/teacher conferences.
• A three-day break for Thanksgiving.
• Two weeks and a day for Christmas break, with classes ending on Friday, Dec. 16 and resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
• A half day of classes on Friday, Feb. 17 for parent/teacher conferences.
• A full week, March 6 to 10, for spring break, along with Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 off for Easter break.
“Everybody does the same number of days in the state. It’s always where you put them,” Webb said. “If I’ve learned anything as a school superintendent, it’s that you’re never going to make everybody happy with a school calendar.”
Also Wednesday, board members agreed to work toward obtaining a strip of land from the Quincy Park District to consolidate the district’s transportation operations at Flinn Stadium and start the design process for the project with Klingner and Associates.
Plans call for a new building on the north or west side of the current parking lot at Flinn and additional parking for buses on property owned by the park district to the west.
The school district already has an easement from the park district for a portion of the entrance of the Flinn lot. Commissioners are willing to discuss and consider any proposals from the school district concerning the additional property, which would provide enough space to park about 45 buses.
LeRoy Rossmiller, who lives at 2101 Hampshire and filed a complaint with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency over noise and air pollution at the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire, applauded the board for discussing the project.
“This is a great starting point,” Rossmiller told the board. “I think this is something that’s positive for everyone.”
Board member Richard McNay hopes to have the project completed by June 2023, giving time for the transportation department to transition to the new site over the summer and for the district’s maintenance department to move into the 20th Street site.
“There’s just a lot of good reasons why this needs to happen,” McNay said.
In other action, the Quincy School Board:
• Modified graduation requirements for the Class of 2022 to help boost the district’s graduation rate.
Allowing this year’s seniors to waive two elective credits required for graduation is designed to help students who saw their sophomore year cut short due to COVID-19 with summer school nearly nonexistent and a junior year with classes every other day with a lot of credit recovery options available only to last year’s seniors.
Administrators expect the change to benefit an estimated 50 students who are multiple credits behind in meeting graduation requirements.
• Adopted a hate speech policy developed by the district’s Diversity and Inclusion Team and recommended last month by the Policy Committee.
Under the new policy, QPS will not tolerate words, language or actions that lessen the dignity of any individual, and anyone using offensive or demeaning words or actions must be met with “swift and caring education, learning, re-direction and discipline.”
• Approved an estimated tax levy expected to mean little change for taxpayers.
The levy totals $33,356,649 for tax year 2021, payable in 2022, compared to $31,897,279 for tax year 2020. With bond and interest payments included, the levy rises to $41,157,951, up from $39,521,024.
After the county finalizes the equalized assessed value, “the tax rate should be similar to what we’ve seen in years past,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
• Accepted a $268,774 bid from Full Service Roofing for a new 20-year TPO membrane roof for the district’s transportation building.
• Approved updates to 59 policies from the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service. The updates targeted policies covering students, operational services, School Board, instruction and school administration and a new policy tied to awareness and prevention of child sexual abuse and grooming behavior.
