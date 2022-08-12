QUINCY — Classes start Wednesday for most Quincy Public Schools students, and they’ll see some changes, starting with new leaders in several buildings.
The leadership changes start at the top with new Superintendent Todd Pettit eager to welcome staff and students.
“We will be ready as we always are,” Pettit said.
Pettit heads a list of new administrators — all familiar faces in QPS just shifting to new roles for the 2022-23 year — including Quincy Junior High School Principal Brenda Fleer, QJHS Assistant Principal Amber Whicker, Rooney Principal Jason Fink, the Academy Director Marcey Wells, the Academy Assistant Director Mindy Jackson and K-12 Music Director Debbie Johnson.
QPS also starts the year with 61 new certified staff members and 75 new classified staff members, with some openings still remaining.
“We are closer to being fully staffed with bus drivers than we have been in four or five years, which is really good news,” Pettit said. “Still, if you’re interested in becoming a driver or rider, reach out to Scott Douglas at transportation.”
Staff and students look forward to starting a year with a stronger sense of normalcy compared to the past two.
“Probably one of the biggest new things for us is not having restrictions for the first time in a couple of years,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said. “Kids can interact. Teachers can run classrooms without an extra layer of worry. We’re always cautious anytime there’s an illness — we’ll still have flu season — but it’s nice to open up without so many restrictions placed on us.”
Other changes heading into the new year include:
• K-5 dismissal time returns to 3:15 p.m. after two years of adjustments due to COVID-19. The school day starts at 8:45 a.m.
• The junior high dismissal time reverts to its pre-COVID 2:41 p.m.
• Quincy High School’s dismissal time shifts to 2:25 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. Passing periods shift from five minutes to four minutes between hours 1 and 3 and 6 and 8 to accommodate the dismissal time change.
• Lunch is no longer free for all students, after federal waivers tied to COVID expired, but lunch prices remain the same despite higher food costs. Breakfast is $1.25 for K-12 students, and lunch is $2.75 for K-5 and $3 for 6-12. Families still can apply for free/reduced cost meals.
• A new bus routing system should streamline the district’s transportation system.
“We know there always will be challenges for the first few days of school no matter how prepared you are,” Pettit said. “We thank parents for being patient as we get into our routine.”
All buildings will have new students — and new staff members — to start the year.
“We’re really looking forward to just the excitement, the eagerness of not only our sixth-graders but our new staff,” Fleer said. “After years of COVID and this overwhelming exhaustion, you have this new energy coming in, and that’s really exciting.”
Not all students begin classes on Wednesday.
Only freshmen and new-to-QHS students will attend on Wednesday, with all QHS students expected on Thursday.
Transitional kindergarten students at the Early Childhood and Family Center start school on Wednesday, but ECFC’s Head Start, pre-kindergarten and special education students start on Aug. 22.
“The beginning of the year is always a unique time,” Dinkheller said. “It’s the start of something exciting for the year.”
