QUINCY — With just over two months until the start of the 2022-23 school year, Quincy Public Schools still has to do a lot of hiring work.
“Again this year, we over hired throughout the year, and even with that, we probably have more hires than we had to do the last few summers,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
“We’re like all the employers in town and in the country right now. Filling all of our positions is going to be a challenge,” he said. “We’re going to work hard to make sure that happens so we’re fully operational in the fall.”
Plans call for the School Board to act on another key leadership position in June with a recommendation for the Quincy Junior High principal post.
“Right now we’re in pretty good shape leadership-wise,” Webb said.
But other positions remain unfilled across the district.
“We started the hiring process over a year ago for this coming year,” QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said. “We will continue to fill positions all summer long.”
The district is hiring certified and noncertified positions.
“We have absolutely outstanding new hires placed in positions to start next school year, but we still have positions to fill,” Otten said.
Support staff positions — bus driver, bus rider and paraeducator — remain a need in the district.
“We’ll have a lot of hiring to do if we can find the people,” Webb said.
