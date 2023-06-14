QUINCY — This summer’s to-do list for Quincy Public Schools Maintenance Director Dane Barnes includes a bathroom renovation and a playground upgrade.
Also on the list are painting and carpet installation, adding a wall to divide a classroom, installing a new freezer and cooler and preparing buildings for the 2023-24 year.
Right now, Barnes said, all the projects look to be on track to wrap up over the summer or soon after the start of the new school year.
“We’re trying to get our summers to a couple big projects and just doing maintenance,” Barnes said. “We are called the maintenance department. We want to get to where we’re doing a lot of maintaining, to take our new facilities and get more time out of them.”
Work is under way at the Early Childhood and Family Center to replace the playground’s wood chips and asphalt with a Duraplay surface.
“It’s a soft surface that kids can walk on better, can ride trikes on,” Barnes said.
Bathroom renovations for a special education room tie to students shifting from Transitions School to Quincy High School.
Barnes said some adjustments were made for the 2022-23 year, with the major renovation project slated for the summer months.
Work also continues on converting the former K&L Arena into the district’s central services facility, with plans still calling for the transportation department to move sometime later this year.
With all the projects, “we’re always there working with the contractor,” Barnes said.
Other contracted work slated to start this summer includes a new sprinkler riser for Baldwin’s auditorium and replacing the cooler and freezer at Quincy Junior High School.
The existing QJHS units “have come to the end of their life,” Barnes said. “We’re looking at relocating them to a fenced area outside to be able to provide better services for staff.”
Plans also call for finishing some remaining painting and carpet installation at QJHS and dividing a classroom to provide conference space at the school.
Meanwhile, maintenance work is under way in district buildings.
“We try to clean every room pretty much top to bottom,” Barnes said. “We’re pulling furniture out of rooms, wiping it down, cleaning floors or carpets then putting everything back in. We’re getting all our schools ready.”
Some work will wait until summer school wraps up at Rooney Elementary, QJHS and QHS.
“We have July to get buildings ready and the first couple weeks in August to fine tune and shore up before kids show up,” Barnes said.
