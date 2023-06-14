QPS Summer Projects

Derek Shipman with St. Louis-based Ideal Play and Surfacing continues prep work Tuesday for a new playground surface at the Early Childhood and Family Center. Installing the new Duraplay surface is one of several summer projects underway in Quincy Public Schools.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — This summer’s to-do list for Quincy Public Schools Maintenance Director Dane Barnes includes a bathroom renovation and a playground upgrade.

Also on the list are painting and carpet installation, adding a wall to divide a classroom, installing a new freezer and cooler and preparing buildings for the 2023-24 year.

