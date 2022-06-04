QUINCY — Classes just wrapped up on Thursday, but Quincy Public Schools students and staff will be back in the classroom on Monday and Tuesday for the start of summer school.
Summer Academy Coordinator Amber Whicker expects around 300 K-5 students for sessions beginning Tuesday at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary.
Sessions will be offered 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11:30 a.m. with breakfast served before each session.
With small class sizes and two teachers in each classroom, “we’ll focus on literacy this year,” Wicker said. “Teachers will help students sustain the reading growth they made throughout the year but also strengthen their writing skills.”
Whicker said students have exciting things to look forward to during Summer Academy including two visits from Quincy Service League to read books and give a book to each student through its Reading is Fundamental program and an end-of-session carnival sponsored by Altrusa.
“They get to be with students they may not have met before. They get to work with teachers who may not be from their building,” Whicker said. “They’re not only gaining extra literacy support but getting to meet new friends.”
Summer Academy wraps up Friday, July 1, but Whicker reminds students and families that classes will not meet June 20 for the Juneteenth holiday.
Summer school for junior high and high school students begins Monday at Quincy High School.
Ongoing renovations at Quincy Junior High School shift students again this year to QHS, where they will be housed in E Building, separate from high school students.
Co-coordinator Julie Marshall expects around 118 students to take part in the program with classes offered online and by classroom teachers.
“I hope it’s giving them the opportunity to recover any deficits that they may have had through either absences or just lack of effort in classes and get what they were needing to recover the year,” Marshall said.
A grab-and-go breakfast along with a hot lunch is available for junior high and high school students.
QHS offers two summer school programs — one for students trying to get ahead on graduation requirements and driver’s education and a second to recover credits when students aren’t successful during the school year.
“We sent out over 200 letters to students identified as needing credit recovery. We would like them to show up and recover their credits, but they need to make that choice for themselves,” said Melissa Hinkamper who oversees the credit recovery summer program.
Hinkamper hopes the summer session can inspire success in students.
“I’ll tell them it’s great to see them, but maybe next year let’s not get in this predicament where we’re needing to do credit recovery,” she said. “My hope is they’ll learn from it and not repeat this pattern.”
Chad Struck, who oversees the other QHS summer school program, expects 125 to 130 students involved in some type of driver’s education and up to 80 students working ahead on elective requirements.
“It does offer them the opportunity to take graduation requirements, health and consumer ed during summer school, which allows students to take more elective classes during the year, more college- or career-readiness courses,” Struck said. “Our numbers seem to be increasing with those courses to work ahead for students interested in career exploration.”
Classes will not meet on June 20 for the Juneteenth holiday, and most students will wrap up summer school on July 1.
