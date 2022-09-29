QUINCY — Quincy High School students earned or recovered more than 600 credits in this year’s Summer Academy.
The credits — 452 recovered through the 21st Century Community Learning Center and 157 earned and recovered in traditional summer school — help students catch up and get ahead on graduation requirements.
“I don’t know what we’d do without” summer school, QHS Principal Jody Steinke said. “We had an increase of 6% in the graduation rate, mostly attributed to summer school.”
Summer Academy instruction at the junior high provided additional instruction in literacy, math and science to help students be more successful and prepared for the 2022-23 school year, while K-5 students focused on literacy and math.
Quincy Public Schools Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller reviewed the Summer Academy report on Thursday with the District Improvement Team.
The summer programs support a district-wide goal to increase student achievement and growth, and Dinkheller said it’s important for the team to review what’s being offered.
“We always want to make sure that the opportunities we’re providing beyond our normal school year are benefiting students in the positive,” Dinkheller said. “We want to make sure we’re always providing as much as we can to help students be successful.”
The summer school program offers smaller class sizes and additional support to help students be better prepared for the coming school year — especially after learning challenges the past two years tied to COVID-19.
“We want to make sure if students need a little bit of extra that we’ve got great opportunities throughout the school day for intervention and opportunities outside the school day,” Dinkheller said. “We want to make sure we’re always providing as much as we can to help students be successful.”
Team members also reviewed the district’s teacher retention report.
Retention rates ranged from 75 to 100%, but buildings or programs with the smallest number of certified staff — the Academy, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center — show the lowest retention rates just because the loss of one staff means a larger percentage impact.
But Dinkheller said efforts to improve the district’s culture and climate are working to retain staff.
“We can’t provide for students if our staff isn’t getting what they need to feel fulfilled in their job,” Dinkheller said. “Our HR department and our director of personnel always want to look at how are we retaining staff when we bring them in, and if we’re not retaining them, what can we do differently.”
