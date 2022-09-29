District Improvement

District Improvement Team member Pat Arnold, foreground, and School Board Vice President Rachael Petty listen Thursday during a Summer Academy review. Team members heard reports on summer school programs throughout the district.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy High School students earned or recovered more than 600 credits in this year’s Summer Academy.

The credits — 452 recovered through the 21st Century Community Learning Center and 157 earned and recovered in traditional summer school — help students catch up and get ahead on graduation requirements.

