Pettit

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit smiles Wednesday as he talks with, from left, Lincoln-Douglas Principal Brian Trowbridge, Rooney Principal Jason Fink and Baldwin Principal Jim Sohn during a school leader collaborative meeting. Nearly a year into the job, Pettit highlights how individual schools and departments work with each other for the district to function.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Nearly a year into the job, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit says he’s gained a “global perspective” on the district.

“As superintendent, it’s truly seeing how our individual schools interwork with each other, how our departments interwork with each other, how the operation just truly is able to function,” Pettit said.

