QUINCY — Nearly a year into the job, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit says he’s gained a “global perspective” on the district.
“As superintendent, it’s truly seeing how our individual schools interwork with each other, how our departments interwork with each other, how the operation just truly is able to function,” Pettit said.
Pettit took on the district’s top job July 1, transitioning from a role as QPS K-12 director of music education to follow Superintendent Roy Webb, who retired after 33 years in education.
A Quincy native and Quincy High School graduate, Pettit brought with him an understanding of the community and an awareness that the community had changed in his 20-plus years away.
“Those connections, being a hometown boy, certainly were beneficial and helpful for me. It gave me just a little bit of an advantage of initial trust because I wasn’t an outsider,” he said.
Pettit’s gained resiliency this year to manage multiple varied tasks at the same time and grounded himself in the new leadership role.
“I’ve always prided myself on being someone who’s able to lead from the middle, being able to relate to anyone that’s on my team — and my team now is every employee of Quincy Public Schools,” he said.
“Be approachable. Being a listener. I don’t always have the answers, but I’m honoring the expertise of my department directors, my school principals and school leaders to address situations as they arise.”
He takes pride in efforts this year like Blue Devil Fridays to pull together the district, and the community, as Blue Devils, and looks forward to new efforts for the 2023-24 year.
Pettit plans to continue to promote excellence with periodic videos highlighting students and classroom projects. He also plans to revive, with a modern twist, the “let’s talk about schools” effort by former Superintendent Robert E. Meyer.
While Meyer hosted a weekly radio show, Pettit plans a twice-monthly video log, or vlog, cast highlighting people with ties to the school district. “It’s important that we’re able to connect with our community,” Pettit said.
District-wide the focus remains on five areas of improvement:
• Student success to maximize achievement for growth for all.
• Effective instruction engaging in critical thinking and problem-solving for all students.
• Learning environment that maintains structured, healthy and adaptable schools and classrooms.
• Partnerships with parents, families and the Quincy community to create successful pathways for all students.
• Fiscal responsibility to protect cost efficiencies while maintaining high-quality programs, services and staff.
“All of those things truly encapsulate our mission which is a focus for personal excellence not only for our students, but for our educators,” Pettit said.
Finances will become more challenging moving forward as the federal one-time ESSER funding ends, pushing the district into deficit spending.
“We know that by 2025-26, 2026-27, we may need to be looking at additional revenue streams to maintain even our current expenses,” Pettit said.
The past year for Pettit underscored who he is as a leader while gaining an understanding of how QPS was led in the past.
“The phrase right now is ‘you do you,’ and that’s so true for anyone to be successful,” he said. “Change is challenging for any of us and also understanding the change of leadership style. It took my team some time to figure that out, to figure me out. I’m sure they’re still figuring me out.”
