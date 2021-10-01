QUINCY — After signing a long-term contract back in 2017, Superintendent Roy Webb said he wanted to retire from Quincy Public Schools.
He made it official on Friday, announcing that he will retire at the end of the current school year.
“It’s the right time for me and my family, and it’s the right time for QPS,” Webb said in an interview with The Herald-Whig. “We’re in a great spot with the present leadership that’s in place both at central office and the schools and with our staff in place.”
School Board President Sayeed Ali, in a statement, praised Webb’s work with QPS.
“He has been able to transform the district’s financial health, leadership, communication, community and parent confidence,” Ali said. “He has accumulated a six-year resume that would stand up to any superintendent in America.”
Ali and School Board Vice President Shelley Arns will head a search committee, expected to be “ready to go” next week, to hire a new superintendent. Staff and community members will be part of the committee process — the same approach used to hire Webb.
With 33 years in education, Webb, 58, will wrap up a career that saw him work in the Aledo, Chadwick-Milledgeville and Canton districts before coming to Quincy in January 2016 — just after voters approved the $89 million referendum.
“What an amazing time to come to Quincy. We’ve been able to build five new schools, renovate the high school and the junior high,” Webb said. “It’s been a busy six years. It’s been a lot of fun.”
His tenure saw the district create new K-5 attendance boundaries, transition to the new buildings and deal with the ongoing challenge of COVID-19.
“The past six years were a pivotal period for QPS, and we have a tremendous amount of confidence in our district’s growth and success moving forward,” Ali said. “We know we’re positioned for excellence because of the culture Roy has created over his time at QPS.”
The School Board and Webb have worked toward this transition for more than a year, with succession planning even part of last year’s district improvement plan.
“If there was a way we could keep him another 10 years, this board would make that happen immediately. But if anybody has earned retirement, it would be Roy and (his wife) Trisha,” Ali said.
Board members don’t focus on the buildings, budget surplus or leadership pipeline as Webb’s legacy in Quincy. Instead they focus on his strong ethics.
“Character, integrity, accountability and honesty are traits we all want from our community leaders, and Roy surpassed our expectations of these qualities. His compassion and dedication are contagious. It inspires people around him including this board,” Ali said.
“When COVID hit, we were very blessed he was willing to continue as our superintendent. His background has proved to be extremely valuable with crisis management, getting us through some of these spots.”
Webb said he still has things to accomplish in QPS, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
Coming off the construction project with the district leadership team in place, “I thought we were really destined to be one of the best school districts in the state of Illinois, but COVID has slowed us down a little bit both within internal teams and within the community,” Webb said.
“Everything has been kind of placed on hold as we work through putting out day-to-day fires to keep our buildings open,” he said. “Everybody has kind of put COVID issues on the front burner, and a lot of things we were going to take on have been not forgotten about but not worked as diligently.”
Webb will leave a district still facing challenges.
One key will be “finding some common ground so everybody is working together” coming off the pandemic — not just for QPS but for the community, the state and the country.
“I hope to be part of that this year as hopefully the pandemic calms down,” Webb said. “We’re seeing numbers moving in the right direction, vaccines for 5- to 12-year-olds fairly soon. I’m praying things slow down and restrictions are released and that we can move in a much more positive direction.”
Even with large surpluses projected the next couple of years, there’s still budget issues.
“Those federal dollars are not permanent dollars,” he said. “We have to figure out something there with regard to revenue in the district.”
Another concern is equity issues and meeting the needs of student subgroups.
In taking on the challenges, new leadership “will have an incredible team to help out,” Webb said. “I’m so impressed with the leadership at the central office, schools and board level.”