QUINCY — A committee has narrowed the search for the new Quincy Public Schools superintendent to two finalists and hopes to wrap up its work in February.
Committee members interviewed four candidates in December to fill the job now held by Roy Webb, who is retiring at the end of the school year, and met this week with two finalists.
The finalists came prepared “with a presentation that would outline their vision for QPS, their long- and short-term goals and their transition plan,” said School Board Vice President Shelley Arns, who heads the eight-member search committee with Board President Sayeed Ali.
Committee members now want time “to digest everything we know” about the finalists and will meet again the first week in February “to be able to give a recommendation to the board,” Arns said. “I want to make sure everyone feels comfortable with the decision. I’m OK with giving it as much time as we need.”
The School Board potentially could make a decision in February, and Arns said she would like to see that happen.
“I know having this vacancy leaves some uncertainty in the minds of our QPS staff and just the community as a whole,” she said. “I’d like to be able to close the book on it and give people peace of mind knowing who the next superintendent will be and give as much time as possible … for our new superintendent to communicate and work alongside Roy Webb in any way possible just to transition into that position.”
In the meantime, the committee will schedule opportunities in the next 10 days or so for board members to meet with the candidates for an informal question-and-answer session.
Ali and Arns will skip the sessions in favor of spending time vetting each of the candidates through contacting their references.
“We definitely want to make sure we consider everything and choose the best fit for now for QPS,” Arns said.
Board members then plan to discuss the search in executive session at the Jan. 26 meeting.
“It will be a chance to discuss what we know of the candidates so far, if there’s anything we need to know further to get a good handle on a preference,” Arns said. “We feel like we’re moving forward with the right two people.”
