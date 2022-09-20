QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools wants to be more proactive in protecting its data.
The Finance Committee on Tuesday reviewed and recommended the School Board approve a lease proposal for Dell Apex Backup Services, a data protection platform.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools wants to be more proactive in protecting its data.
The Finance Committee on Tuesday reviewed and recommended the School Board approve a lease proposal for Dell Apex Backup Services, a data protection platform.
The 60-month lease carries an annual payment of $37,626.29.
In a memo to the committee, QPS Information Technology Director Dan Ware and Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said the system is capable of protecting the district’s on-premises workloads as well as other critical data, including OneDrive and email, which currently do not have a third party backup solution in place.
The platform retains three copies of backup data in three geographically diverse data centers, storing the copies in an independent file structure to boost safety from potential ransomware.
“With technology, backup and protection, I’d rather err on the more side of everything,” Committee Co-Chair and School Board member Sayeed Ali said.
“We have protection. We just want to make sure our data is secure somewhere so if the protection gets circumvented,” Ware said.
After seeing the city of Quincy hit by ransomware last year, Superintendent Todd Pettit said it’s important to protect the district’s data and work.
“You hear stories of other government entities and school districts that lose everything or it’s held to ransom and you’re not sure if you’re going to get it back,” Pettit said. “Any proactive approach we can do to ensure it doesn’t happen to us is very important.”
Ali suggested that Ware put together information about additional proactive steps for the board to review.
“It’s at least worth a discussion on the board level,” he said. “I would guess board members like myself aren’t super familiar with a lot of this. It’s not a bad idea for us to understand a little better.”
Also Tuesday, committee members recommended approval of the district’s 2022-23 budget.
The $96.1 million spending plan, for the year ending June 30, saw mostly minor changes from the tentative budget adopted in August.
Both overall revenue and expenses grew slightly from last month as more solid numbers became available for grants, in some instances, and to cover projected costs for QPS to leave the Egyptian Trust which provided health care insurance for employees.
Whicker said the district has to provide an additional cash infusion to the trust equal to one month’s premium and an exit fee of $85 per covered employee along with estimated claims through Oct. 31.
The overall budget is balanced and calls for the district to end the fiscal year with healthy surpluses in all funds.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.