QUINCY — Work already is underway to ensure that new hires for the 2022-23 year feel welcome in Quincy Public Schools.
Plans call for again offering new hires welcome bags — backpacks or messenger bags designed to hold a laptop computer — featuring a Blue Devil logo, QPS Director of Personnel Lisa Otten told the Human Relations Committee on Wednesday.
“Last year, we put together a lunch box with gift cards, a mug, keychain, a few other items. This year we may not have as many goodies on the inside,” Otten said.
QPS expects to have 30 to 50 new hires, based on numbers from past years, and already has hired nearly 10 new employees to be matched with open positions for the coming school year. While the number of “overhires” may have reached 15 by this point in time in the past, some of those hires already are working in the district filling midyear openings.
Visiting education students at area colleges and attending career fairs, in-person or virtually, puts QPS in contact with potential employees — keys, Otten said, to meeting the district’s staffing needs each year.
QPS recently reached out to some historically Black colleges and universities hoping to recruit more educators of minority groups to the staff.
“We did a virtual career fair last week with Tuskeegee University, and another one is coming up in Alabama,” Otten said. “We’re thinking about how we can help to make our staff look a little more representative of our students.”
Another recent presentation drew some 15 individuals now in other careers who are interested in teaching. Under a state competency-based waiver, QPS can hire those people while they work to obtain their teaching credentials.
“We already hired two of those people and hope to be hiring more of those 15,” Otten said. “We never thought about hiring or recruiting in that manner before and now we’re really having to.”
The district also works to “grow its own” teachers, planting the possibility of careers in education with students at Quincy High School.
“It sometimes can take one person saying ‘I think you would be a great teacher.’ Sometimes that’s all it takes, talking up our profession, talking to these kids at early ages and helping them create their own pathway,” Otten said. “We do try to hire the best.”
