QUINCY — Higher fuel costs have the Quincy Public Schools transportation fund tracking higher than expected at this point in the fiscal year.
“Fuel costs are kind of killing us right now,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker told the Finance Committee on Tuesday. “We couldn’t foresee that coming. We’ll have to make some amendments to the budget at the end of the year.”
QPS seeks annual bids for either fixed-price or floating-price fuel. “In past years, we’ve done floating, and it’s worked for us,” School Board member and committee chairman Richard McNay said.
But this year’s rising prices have pushed the fund’s spending to just over 83% of the budget total with 75% of the year complete.
Whicker said plans call for shifting from other funds into transportation to cover shortfalls from the higher costs to maintain the fund’s balance.
“We try to even it out,” Whicker said.
QPS also files a transportation claim at the end of the year, and “we get reimbursed next year for a percentage of what we spent this year,” Whicker said.
Overall, though, district finances continue tracking “pretty good” and “well under budget” in other key funds.
“There’s no worries about cash flow right now,” Whicker said. “We’re doing really well.”
Whicker updated committee members on plans to refund, or refinance, the $9.785 million in general obligation bonds issued in 2014.
Projected savings over the bonds’ term totaled some $1 million, based on a report last month, but “bond rates are trending not in our favor,” Whicker said.
The projected savings, as of last week, had halved, but “it’s still in our benefit,” Whicker said. “That doesn’t save the district (money). That’s directly to taxpayers.”
Refunding proposals are due to Whicker by noon on May 3.
“If proposals come in and are not in our favor, we don’t have to do anything,” he said. “We’re out no money.”
Also Tuesday, committee members recommended the School Board approve selling three surplus buses. The two 71-passenger models and one 48-passenger bus date to 1999, 2000 and 2002 and all have 100,000 to 110,000 miles. Minimum bid on each bus is $1,600.
