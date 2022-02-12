QUINCY — Quincy High School counselor Megan Williams wants to see staff and students dare to care next week.
“What we’re hoping is to take some time out of the day to think of someone else, to make someone’s day with a random act of kindness,” Williams said. “Taking that one minute to appreciate someone in ways they’re not normally appreciated can really impact people and brighten their day — and we’re hoping people are mindful that appreciating someone else can impact you and make your day brighter.”
Daily themes and suggested activities for the school district’s Dare to Care Week include:
• Monday, Valentine’s Day – Make a New Friend Day.
• Tuesday – Support a Cause (Horizons, cancer research, hold a penny drive).
• Wednesday – Right a Wrong (where there is injustice, fix it).
• Thursday – Building Pride (appreciate staff and students at your school).
• Friday – Blue Devil Day (wear blue, support all).
Superintendent Roy Webb said the week is designed to be “very positive” for everybody.
“There’s a lot of challenges out there. There’s mental health issues, the pandemic. This is a week just to put some differences aside and see where we can come together,” Webb said. “It’s not just for QPS and Blue Devils. We try to expand it to the whole community.”
The week coincides with National Random Acts of Kindness Week, and National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Thursday, and follows two similar, and successful, weeks last year.
“It’s something we definitely wanted to continue this year, and we hope we can help brighten some dark times for some people,” Williams said. “QPS has a lot of caring staff and students. Next week is a way to recognize that and make sure we don’t forget to care about others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.