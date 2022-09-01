QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools is in the market for new health insurance for its employees.
The School Board, in a Thursday emergency special meeting, agreed to withdraw from its current provider, Egyptian Area Schools Employee Benefit Trust.
QPS must give a 60-day notice, meaning coverage by the trust will continue through Oct. 31 while the school district searches for a new provider.
“We’re going to do our best to make this as seamless as possible,” Board President Shelley Arns said. “We’re working behind the scenes as quickly as we can.”
Arns hopes to have the coverage resolved by the board’s Sept. 21 meeting to ease the transition, but special meetings also could be called, if needed, between the regular September and October meetings.
Superintendent Todd Pettit said recent financial instability in the trust triggered the move.
Rising costs of procedures and prescriptions “put them in a challenging financial situation in terms of spending down reserves,” Pettit said. “We want to ensure that we’re protecting our employees and being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars at the same time.”
The School Board agreed to join the trust in August 2016, with the change effective in October of that year. At that time, the trust was the lowest of five bidders and was endorsed by administration, the employee insurance committee and the president of the Quincy Federation of Teachers.
The trust covers 700 QPS employees.
The Egyptian Trust was established in 1984 by public school districts in South-Central Illinois to provide high quality health benefits for employees at reasonable costs, the trust’s website said, and grew to include more than 135 school districts, regional offices of education and cooperatives, providing insurance coverage for nearly 15,000 employees and dependents.
The expectation was that by pooling claims experience and by controlling benefit design and operating costs, the trust could offer better benefits, lower premiums and provide protection against the large premium increases often experienced by smaller school districts, the website said.
But QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said premiums paid by trust members no longer cover the bills, with the trust facing a deficit and seeking infusions of cash now from members while projecting a need for additional infusions in the future.
“It’s really not heading in the right direction we’d like to see,” board member Jim Whitfield said.
“We’re choosing to limit our liability, our exposure, right now by withdrawing from the trust,” Whicker said. “We’re large enough to be on our own to seek a fully-insured product.”
QPS is not alone in leaving the trust. Around 10 of the current 120 districts have elected to withdraw.
QPS now looks to shift from the trust’s self-insurance model to a fully-insured product for employees.
“Our goal moving forward is to ensure that, obviously, we continue coverage for all of our staff and mimic our current plan and coverages as close as we can,” Pettit said.
The trust offers health insurance as well as optional dental, vision and life insurance coverage.
Arns wants to see the new coverage decided as quickly as possible.
“I’d rather be able to say right now this is the plan moving forward and relieve any anxiety or stress that can come from this, but it’s also responsible of us to talk with professionals, talk with legal and know what’s important for us to put in place to make that informed decision,” she said. “We have a responsibility to not just make sure our members are covered but doing it in a responsible way.”
