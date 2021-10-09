QUINCY — Rachelle Dippel listened to Friday’s Quincy Conference keynote speaker with a sense of déjà vu.
She’d already heard some of the message’s themes of building relationships and challenging students to grow last month during a visit to Ron Clark Academy.
Clark, known to many as “America’s Educator” and founder of the Atlanta, Ga.-based academy, kicked off the conference, which partnered with the Illinois Virtual Teacher Institute to offer professional development to area educators this year after cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“I’m always looking for ways to recharge,” said Dippel, a kindergarten teacher at Western Elementary School in Barry. “Hopefully there is something that I gain from Quincy Conference that I can implement in my classroom if not next week then sometime throughout the year.”
Schools across the state tapped into breakout sessions, worked on building-level initiatives and updated required training in a hybrid approach that Quincy Conference organizers said allowed “multiple pathways” for learning and networking.
“It’s obviously not Quincy Conference, which is something near and dear to our hearts, but this is something people can tap into and sessions with lots of different opportunities,” Quincy Junior High School Assistant Principal Brenda Fleer said. “What this is all about is getting information to teachers they can use immediately.”
Teachers on the QJHS eighth grade team yellow gathered in Mary Meyer’s classroom to listen to Clark, then headed back to their classrooms for breakout sessions on topics including making sure all students feel welcome in the classroom to new ways to bring technology into our classrooms.
“The whole goal is to continue to educate myself to meet the needs of the kids in the ever-changing world,” physical science teacher Mark Brassfield said.
“With such unusual circumstances that we’re still teaching and learning in, we’re trying to find new ways to reach our students,” said Meyer, who teaches reading. “I hope to find a little spark of something in the messages I hear to take back to my classroom and help motivate my students to learn.”
Clark noted the challenges that can make people feel like they don’t want to teach right now, but he urged educators to stay positive.
“It’s a choice. It’s a mindset of telling yourself you’re going to have a great day, you’re blessed to get to work with these kids, it’s an opportunity to change lives,” Clark said. “Even when I’m having a bad day, I try not to put negativity out there. Negativity breeds negativity.”
Clark also balked at some practices billed as “self care” for teachers such as only grading papers one day a week.
“My view of self care is to do something for others,” he said. “If you’re feeling low because of COVID, one thing I’ve learned to cheer up more than anything else is to do something to help people around you. Be kind to your staff. Take care of each other. Be a family.”
Dippel looked forward to the “family” aspect of a roundtable collaborative session where she could meet virtually with other kindergarten teachers across the state.
“I’m excited to see and hear what and how other classrooms are doing, both how they’re handling things and what they’re doing that I could possibly bring to my own classroom,” Dippel said.
Western’s teachers also collaborated as they took in sessions streamed to classrooms throughout the building.
“Our teachers are going to mingle among one another in Quincy Conference style, just our own in-house people,” Western Superintendent Jessica Funk said.
“Our hope is they take away something that can be immediately impacted into their classroom or their personal life, their own health and well-being,” she said. “A focus we have this year is making sure we’re taking care of ourselves. We can’t take care of our kids until we have ourselves taken care of.”
Dippel and three colleagues — high school teachers Misti McCallister and Gwen Reece and social worker Michelle Rennecker — headed to Clark’s academy in September thanks to a grant from the Tracy Family Foundation.
“Some of his stuff is gauged more toward middle school grades — they do grades 4 to 8 at Ron Clark Academy — but there were things that having watched him, I’m still able to incorporate in my classroom with my younger students,” Dippel said.
Clark, for example, stresses respecting your audience by making eye contact and talking directly to them along with appreciation for others. “I’m teaching them to say please and thank you as well in the classroom,” Dippel said.
Having watched Clark in his classroom and asked questions about how and why he did things made Dippel a more informed audience on Friday.
“After the year and a half that we’ve had, as an educator I was really feeling drained. It’s not that I don’t love my job. I absolutely love my job,” Dippel said, but after visiting the academy, “my energy level came back up for my job that I still love doing.”
