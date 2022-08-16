QUINCY — As Quincy Public Schools kicked off the 2022-23 year, first-year teacher Harrison Fey marveled at his fellow staff members.
“It’s great to see that you have teachers from first year to 30-plus years,” said Fey, who will teach second grade at Denman Elementary. “It’s just great to visualize that I can be here for a while.”
Fey’s excited to meet his students and have a great school year — and so is Jessica Lewis, an interpreter at Quincy Junior High School.
“2022-23 should be a lot of fun,” Lewis said. “Having everybody together for the kickoff will bring a renewed energy, bring us back together, have us more connected.”
Superintendent Todd Pettit stressed the importance of building connections to meet the district’s mission to educate students and teachers to achieve their personal excellence.
“If we achieve our personal excellence each day, our students can, in turn, achieve their personal excellence,” said Pettit, who is in his first year as superintendent. “I challenge you to make those connections with our colleagues, with your students. You may be one of many or one of one that drives a student to come to school and to achieve, and what happens in the classroom today impacts what happens in the world tomorrow.”
QPS staff, some 1,150 strong, came together in-person Monday morning to start the school year for the first time since 2019-20, and it made a difference. Busloads of staff from other buildings traveled to Quincy Junior High School to celebrate the start of another year.
“It’s nice to see everybody, people you know from other buildings. It’s good that we’re back together,” said Kim Shaffer, a paraprofessional at the Early Childhood and Family Center.
“It’s great,” said John Lumpkin, a student support family liaison at Quincy High School. “It seems like it’s been rare that we’ve been able to get the whole staff together and have the same common goal for the whole district. I’m excited to see everyone and get back to another great school year.”
School Board President Shelley Arns offered best wishes for the coming year and some advice.
“Remember the enthusiasm and eagerness of today. Carry that with you throughout the year,” she said. “When you’re feeling low, rely on each other. Pick each other up. The kids need you.”
Pettit said QPS expects some 6,450 students for the school year starting Wednesday with a focus on their end goal of graduating from Quincy Senior High School.
He introduced district leadership, both new and returning, to guide students and staff this year and new efforts to celebrate excellence.
A Spirit and Pride pin, a new recognition program similar to former Superintendent Roy Webb’s Blue Devil Coin, will honor notable students and staff who exemplify school spirit and pride and concern for people in the community.
Yard signs available to staff tout “Blue Devil Pride is Hard to Hide,” and wearing blue on Fridays will emphasize to students from pre-K to 12th grade that they are Blue Devils.
“We want the entire community to come together to wear blue on Friday to support our students and staff,” Pettit said.
