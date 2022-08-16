QPS kickoff

Baldwin teachers Julie Schulte, left, and Jill Smith, right, join a busload of colleagues heading into Quincy Junior High School for Monday's kickoff to the 2022-23 year. Quincy Public Schools expects some 6,450 students for classes which begin on Wednesday. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — As Quincy Public Schools kicked off the 2022-23 year, first-year teacher Harrison Fey marveled at his fellow staff members.

“It’s great to see that you have teachers from first year to 30-plus years,” said Fey, who will teach second grade at Denman Elementary. “It’s just great to visualize that I can be here for a while.”

