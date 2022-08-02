QUINCY — The most recent updates by the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service will mean little change in Quincy Public School practice.
The district’s Policy Committee reviewed seven policies Tuesday with most updated based on a five-year review by the service and changes in state law.
“Practically speaking, it doesn’t change anything,” QPS attorney David Penn said.
The service proposed the most change to a policy governing public participation at School Board meetings and petitions to the board. But the changes “are consistent with what we’ve done,” Penn said.
The proposed changes remove the minimum length of time for public participation and the minimum length of time for public comment on any one subject.
“We’ve never had an artificial minimum or an artificial maximum,” Penn said.
The best evidence of district practice came during last summer’s COVID-19 controversy when “we’d let people speak” with an individual time limit, Penn said.
Key is following procedure tied to public participation.
“Have a procedure. People have got to know about it. You can’t make it up,” Penn said. “You have to have it in policy, which we do. That’s what’s been followed by the district, and we’ll continue to follow that.”
PRESS recommended renaming a policy tied to anaphylaxis and proposed adding language tied to court duty calling for districts to pay full salary during the time a licensed employee is absent due to a subpoena to serve as a witness in a trial or have a deposition take in any school-related matter and to pay full salary during the time a licensed employee is absent due to jury duty.
Committee members recommended the School Board adopt the policy changes.
Committee Chairman and School Board member Jim Whitfield said the changes will be presented at the August board meeting with approval expected in September.
