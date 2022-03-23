QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools and its taxpayers could see some savings by refunding a series of bonds to take advantage of lower interest rates.
Bob Lewis, senior vice president and managing director with PMA Securities, reviewed Tuesday afternoon with the Finance Committee the possibility of refunding, or refinancing, the $9. 785 million in general obligation school bonds issued in 2014.
Projected savings over the bonds’ remaining term would be $1.069 million under one scenario and $1,173 million under another based on an “indicative rate” provided by JP Morgan.
“If you think the savings are worthwhile, then it might be worthy to consider at least going out and taking a bid,” Lewis said.
Committee members favored moving forward to solicit bids from large banks to refund the bonds. The School Board will discuss the possibility on Wednesday night.
“It’s worth looking at,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said. “It’s really kind of a no-brainer to go through this exercise.”
Lewis outlined a timeline calling for the board to adopt a parameters resolution in April with bids due and the rate locked on May 3 — about six months ahead of the closing date.
“If bids come in May 3, and we don’t like the outcome, we reject the bids and still have options over the next six months,” Lewis said.
Whicker said there’s no commitment required now from the school district.
“The commitment will be when we get bids back from banks to finalize this and take advantage of lower interest rates,” he said. “We can choose to accept the bid or not. We’re out nothing if they don’t come back in our favor.”
QPS issued additional general obligation school bonds tied to the building project in subsequent years, but “the first series of bonds we issued are the only ones eligible to take advantage of this right now,” Whicker said.
The school district will have the opportunity to refund other bond issues as they become eligible.
Also Tuesday, Whicker reviewed the monthly financial update and cash flow summary report.
“We’re doing as well as we ever have,” Whicker said. “You will see that the expenditures are starting to outpace revenue at this point, which was expected. Fund balances will start ticking down the remainder of the year, but there’s no cash concerns at this point.”
