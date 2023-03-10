10th Annual Color Run

The Quincy Public Schools Foundation is accepting registrations for the 10th Annual Dream Big in Color Run.

 courtesy QPS Foundation/Bad Wolf Media

QUINCY — Registration is now open for the 10th Annual Dream Big In Color Run to support the Quincy Public Schools Foundation.

This year's run will take place at 9 a.m. on April 22. The run is the second largest fundraiser each year for the Foundation. The Quincy High School Leadership Class will help with the planning and coordination of the run.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.