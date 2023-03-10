QUINCY — Registration is now open for the 10th Annual Dream Big In Color Run to support the Quincy Public Schools Foundation.
This year's run will take place at 9 a.m. on April 22. The run is the second largest fundraiser each year for the Foundation. The Quincy High School Leadership Class will help with the planning and coordination of the run.
"We are so excited to gather the community for our tenth annual fun run," Heidi Lanier said. Lanier is the executive director of the QPS Foundation. "This event is a great way to help give our school district a boost while being active and having some fun with family and friends."
The Dream Big in Color 5K Fun Run/Walk charts its course down Maine Street to South 16th Street. Participants will circle back using Jersey Street, East Avenue and York Street, returning to Maine Street via South 23rd Street. Color stations will be positioned along the way, and runners will be showered in color powder as they pass. Sponsors and volunteers will man the color stations.
Proceeds raised at the event will go towards funding teacher grants, enhancing the QPS curriculum, extracurricular activities, fine arts and athletics. The QPS Foundation has partnered with the QHS Leadership class to host the event. By partnering with the QPS Foundation, QHS Leadership students have the opportunity for real-world learning experiences. The Leadership class is taking an active role in securing sponsorships, marketing the event and volunteering at the event.
Early-bird registration runs through Monday, April 3, with registrations including a t-shirt. QPS branded items are also available for purchase through the race registration portal. Registration for the run is available online through the QPS Foundation’s website, qpsfoundation.org.
