QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools plans to take a closer look at what it offers students with disabilities based on designations included in the 2022 Illinois Report Card.
The report card, released Thursday, designates Iles Elementary and Lincoln-Douglas Elementary as “targeted” schools along with Hamilton Elementary based on performance of children with disabilities.
LaHarpe Elementary was designated as “targeted” due to performance of low-income students, while other schools across Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties were designated “commendable.”
What’s known as summative designations for schools returned to the 2022 report card after federal waivers from 2020 and 2021 tied to COVID-19 expired.
Designations are based 75% on academic indicators and 25% on school quality and student success indicators of chronic absenteeism and climate survey for elementary and middle schools and chronic absenteeism, climate survey and ninth-graders on track to graduate for high schools.
Schools get one of four designations:
• Exemplary — The highest-performing 10% of schools.
• Commendable — All other schools that are not exemplary, comprehensive or targeted.
• Targeted — Schools that would be commendable or exemplary based on overall performance, but have one or more student groups on par with the lowest-performing 5% of schools. Iles, Lincoln-Douglas, Hamilton and LaHarpe all had only one student group on part with the lowest-performing group.
• Comprehensive — The lowest-performing 5% of schools.
With Iles and Lincoln-Douglas sharing the same targeted group, “for us that’s a bigger picture,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
“We’ll not just look at Iles and Lincoln-Douglas in terms of children with disabilities. We’ll take a look at programming preK-12, do a needs assessment, analysis, look at programming to see if there is something bigger we need to take a look at about serving all students regardless of what school they attend.”
Hamilton Superintendent Joe Yurko said his district already is focused on meeting needs of children with disabilities based on the data it supplied for the report card.
“We’re tuned into that before those results are even processed. We’re already putting interventions and resources where the needs lie,” he said. “We’ve done our local measurements, benchmarking, examining student progress and tried to stay on top of any deficits seen to give them the resources and interventions we can.”
But Yurko said it’s not surprising to see districts struggling after two years dealing with COVID.
“It wouldn’t be a far cry to expect something like that coming off the past two years,” he said. “I’m not validating that, but I don’t find it surprising.”
Targeted and comprehensive designations identify schools for four years of additional funding and support for school improvement through IL-EMPOWER.
Dinkheller said the additional support is a benefit.
Back in 2019, the report card designated Quincy High School, Quincy Junior High School and Rooney Elementary as targeted, but all three now are designated commendable.
“The work they did around being targeted schools — the support they got financially, the support from different partnerships and by bringing in outside partners to help take a look at those particular student groups — paid off,” Dinkheller said.
“The process in place once you’re identified as targeted, the grant and work you have to do to hone in on what could be improved or adjusted to meet needs of students has been a great experience,” she said. “We’re always looking at opportunities for improvement. It’s the nature of being an educator. You’re never quite satisfied with where you’re at. It’s a continuous improvement mindset.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.