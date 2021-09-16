QUINCY — Three reports provide a glimpse into how Quincy Public Schools survived and thrived in the challenges of the 2020-21 school year.
The District Improvement Team on Thursday reviewed reports on teacher retention, school culture and MAP assessment for a year which saw students attending both in-person and remote due to COVID-19.
Overall, the reports showed QPS maintaining levels, and in some cases improving, compared to the previous year.
“It tells me that despite what we went through last year that staying open and being able to operate was so helpful to us in trying to maintain as much as we possibly could for students, for staff, for community,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
Student achievement and growth remained average in the NWEA MAP Assessment Insights report. Over the two-year period, math growth was above average but with a mixed picture across years, reading was consistently average and language usage and science were average with variations across years.
“We know we saw growth from our fall to winter, and looking at this over the course of the school year, we maintained and went up a little from where we were,” Dinkheller said. “We felt good about that.”
Dinkheller and Assistant Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Erica Maynard had the opportunity to meet with a NWEA assessment specialist to review the report.
“It’s really easy for us, being so ingrained in the process, to see it the way we want to see it,” Dinkheller said. “It’s nice to see outside eyes look in.”
The 2020-21 5Essentials Report measures school culture based on survey responses in five categories from staff, students and parents.
QPS performance stayed the same in the area of collaborative teachers, but increased in four other areas — ambitious instruction, effective leaders, involved families and supportive environment.
A third report measuring 2020-21 teacher retention found “last year is not much different than this year,” Dinkheller said. “The biggest difference we have this year is we had more teachers from the elementary buildings move to different schools than we did in 2019-20. That would be probably what I saw the most, but we retained them.”
The report lists retention rate percentage and the number of staff members who left, which includes the number of retirees.
Retention rate percentage generally ranged from the upper 80s to 100, with the Academic Behavior and Community, or ABC, Academy at 75% and Adams County Regional Safe Schools at 50%. But Dinkheller noted that staff sizes vary from building to building, with ABC Academy and ACRSS having such small staffs that even a change of one or two teachers greatly skews the retention percentage.
Also Thursday, team members reviewed Summer Academy 2021 and its goal of increasing K-12 student achievement and growth.
“We felt much better about this year’s summer school than what we did in summer 2020 because we had to do it remote,” Dinkheller said.
The sole disappointment with this year’s program was that some students wanted to take a breather after a tumultuous school year.
“We did probably have more students decline summer school than we would have liked because we know it can be beneficial,” Dinkheller said.