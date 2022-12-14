QUINCY — Denman third-grader Jack Quincy and his classmates agreed on the best thing about Tuesday.
“The present,” Jack said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Denman third-grader Jack Quincy and his classmates agreed on the best thing about Tuesday.
“The present,” Jack said.
A “mystery field trip” took the special education students to a Christmas party sponsored by the Rotary Club of Quincy complete with a pizza lunch, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and, best of all, a present.
Second-grader Jeffrey Pyatt got a Sorry board game. Second-grader Sincere Blackwell got a remote control car, and Jack got a toy dinosaur, a velociraptor from “Jurassic World.”
“I saw the movie,” Jack said.
“Jack loves dinosaurs,” teacher Krykette Eversden-Duesterhaus said. “They did have a wonderful time.”
Club members partied with 45 Quincy Public Schools students and their teachers in what’s become an annual tradition.
“It’s an incredible opportunity for students to have a Christmas surprise. They don’t know they’re going to get a gift or see Santa. They think it’s a field trip,” club president Jayne Fry said.
The club works with teachers to recognize students for their academic growth and how they’re progressing in school.
“We also support and encourage the teachers at this event,” Fry said. “The teachers supporting these students also need support and encouragement from the local community.”
But the teachers kept the focus on the students.
"What we do is for the kids. It’s all about the kids,” said Iles cross categorical teacher Linda Garner, who thanked Rotary for sponsoring the event.
“It was absolutely fabulous. The children enjoyed the visit with Santa. They loved the food,” she said. “It just fills their hearts with joy and excitement. It was wonderful.”
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.