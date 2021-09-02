QUINCY — An Adams County judge expects to rule soon on a temporary restraining order sought by parents of three Quincy Public Schools students over quarantine measures tied to COVID-19.
A ruling can’t come soon enough for Christina Flesner, one of the parents who filed the suit, and for her son to continue his schooling
“This has been an ongoing process of quarantining every time 10 days, and I’ve cooperated completely with all the recommendations given to me,” Flesner said. “My son has missed a lot of school last year and was behind last year, and now he’s been in school one week and missing 10 (days) again.”
In a 90-minute hearing Thursday afternoon before Judge Debra Wellborn, the parents’ attorney Thomas DeVore and QPS Attorney David Penn offered arguments over the district’s authority to exclude children from school who are deemed close contacts of COVID-positive individuals.
“Most parents and most citizens realize if your children are not in school that’s irreparable harm,” Devore said after the hearing. “You’re being told you have to stay away from your friends. They take that negatively, think they did something wrong.”
Scott and Jamie Hamby, Flesner, who is listed as Christina Terwelp in court papers, and Travis and Ashley Oshner filed suit Monday against QPS and Superintendent Roy Webb seeking to allow their children, who are quarantined due to contact tracing, to continue in-person education.
The suit claims the district is compelled to provide in-person learning and that the district and Webb are not lawfully authorized to suspend in-person learning for the children absent a quarantine order from the county health department or the Illinois Department of Health.
The parents seek a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to return the students immediately to the classroom to “protect the children’s constitutional and statutory right to an in-person education.”
While in-person education is important, Penn disagreed that it is a right. “They have a right to an education, and that is being provided,” he said.
The Hambys and Terwelp were contacted Aug. 26, and the Oshners were contacted on Aug. 27, by the health department and issued an emergency order of quarantine against their children effective for 48 hours and instruction to remain out of school until Sept. 4.
“The school district is not relying on its own judgement. It’s relying on the experts,” and by not excluding the children, the district could “face liability,” Penn said.
“When the health department issued the 48-hour emergency quarantine that’s allowed by law, once that expires there is no order of quarantine in place. You can only infer the health department thinks they’re not a health risk,” said Devore, who is representing clients in four similar lawsuits statewide. “If you’re concerned about protecting public health, it has to be done community-wide. Whose responsibility is that? It’s the health department. It’s not the school district. They just can’t do what they’re doing.”
Webb, who did not speak during the hearing, has said he believes QPS has the authority to keep children out of school for the full time directed by the Adams County Health Department.
“I base my authority on school code and the governor’s executive order,” Webb said in a Facebook post. “I have been told by the Illinois Department of Health authorities I not only have the authority, but I have the requirement to keep those children out of school. We will be at risk, if we do not follow the order.”
But Webb acknowledged that the district does not have a court order to quarantine the children named in the suit. The Adams County state’s attorney’s office has said it would address quarantine order requests on a case-by-case basis.
Webb understands parent frustration with quarantine measures but said they are something the district has to do.
Flesner said her son’s quarantine affects not just him.
“My son’s daycare won’t take him, then I’m paying for daycare I can’t utilize. I’m expected to stay home for 10 days. I don’t get paid. I’m close to losing my job,” she said. “I understand there’s a lot of people scared. I understand the far part of it, but I also realize that life needs to continue. I still have to go to work. My son still needs an education. At what point do we stop doing this to our kids?”
QPS had 101 COVID-positive students as of Tuesday and 289 out due to being close contacts. Many of the close contacts are well and show no symptoms — and the lawsuit claims the children named are not positive for COVID-19 and are not currently exhibiting symptoms — but “just by the odds alone, some will be asymptomatic carriers of COVID,” Webb posted. “We do the best we can to reduce the odds of transmission.”