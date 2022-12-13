QUINCY — One little voice piped up when Santa yelled out “Merry Christmas” to the first-graders at Iles Elementary School.
“Santa, you should not yell,” the student said.
“Santa loves to yell loud,” he replied. “That’s how I spread Christmas cheer.”
A visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, complete with candy canes, coupled with gifts provided by the Quincy Noon Kiwanis “elves” spread Christmas cheer Monday to all first-graders across Quincy Public Schools.
“I liked it because it was nice. He gave us gifts, and Mrs. Claus read a book,” said first-grader Galaxie Forrest in Erica Cobb’s classroom after unwrapping the board game Sorry.
“This is my favorite game,” shouted classmate Lillyann Grove as she unwrapped the board game Connect 4.
A chorus of thank yous greeted Kiwanis “elf” Trenton Murfin as he handed out brightly-wrapped presents.
“Quincy Noon Kiwanis is an organization that helps give back to kids in the community, a lot of it through fundraising, but this is definitely one of our most exciting events of the year,” Murfin said. “There’s nothing more exciting than getting to see the smiles on their faces and giving every single student their very own gifts. It’s a great experience for everyone.”
Kiwanis member and project coordinator Kate Martin said the club’s Christmas party for first-graders is a long-standing tradition. COVID kept the elves, Santa and Mrs. Claus out of the schools in 2020, but the elves returned in 2021 with Santa and Mrs. Claus back for this year.
“Times are tough. We want to make sure all the first-graders get one gift to celebrate Christmas, knowing some people may not be able to get too many more,” Martin said. “It’s fun to help spread some Christmas cheer.”
Club members shop for a variety of gifts from board games to stuffed animals, then gathered last week to wrap the more than 500 presents delivered to the schools and handed out by “elves.”
“Community partnerships like this allow us to provide special opportunities for our kids not only during the holiday season but throughout the school year,” QPS Superintendent Todd Pettit said. “Seeing the smiles on our kids’ faces and receiving fits, we know for a moment during the holiday season we’ve given them a bit of joy.”
Sometimes, though, gifts don’t come wrapped up in a bow.
“Christmas is a time of joy and giving,” Santa told the students. “Sometimes the best gift is when you listen to your teacher and parents to be a good friend to someone who needs it.”
